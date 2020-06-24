Stories about compassion

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?
Guests
Gasant Abarder - Manager: Media, Marketing and Communications, Department of Institutional Advancement, UWC
Prof Stan du Plessis - Chair of the Institutional Committee for Business Continuation at Stellenbosch Uni
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel (cont.)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today at 10:08
John Matisson
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 11:05
Lack of diversity at Media24 Books Awards
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Analysis of the Budget.
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Busisiwe Radebe
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay There's a new delay in the case against former President Jacob Zuma as his co-accused challenges the NPA's racketeering charges. 23 June 2020 5:56 PM
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days. 23 June 2020 5:26 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September. 23 June 2020 1:05 PM
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
24 June 2020 5:23 AM

Actress, playwright, storyteller and author, Gcina Mhlope, has released a  batch of stories not only aimed at keeping children entertained but also carries a message of compassion. The first batch of stories was five minutes long each and made available online. This time around the stories will be accompanied by videos.  Private higher education MANCOSA’s School of Education has again partnered with the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust to get Mhlope to keep children captivated with her iconic voice and knack of storytelling. 

Guest: Gcina Mhlope, Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author 

Topic: Stories about compassion


SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

24 June 2020 5:39 AM

Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real. 

Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat 

Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

Kenyan police killed a teenager will be prosecuted

24 June 2020 5:34 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Kenyan police killed a teenager will be persecuted

Malawi Elections

From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

23 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

23 June 2020 5:40 AM

Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched.  In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction. 

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Topics: Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

Somali government chooses not to respond to President Donald Trump’s insults

23 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Somali government chooses not to respond to President Donald Trump’s insults.

Algerian protest leader jailed for a year.

Malawians go back to the polls today for court-ordered Presidential election rerun

Update from SASSA on the R350 grant

23 June 2020 5:10 AM

SASSA has said that it should take 2 to 3 days for them to verify an application and payout the money into a bank account or via money transfers. This has evidently not happened.  What we do know is that SASSA has declined about 2.8 million applications from a possible 6.2 million applicants saying the bulk majority of rejected applications were of people who were found to be receiving UIF benefits. 

Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Topics: Update from SASSA on the R350 grant

From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library

22 June 2020 6:08 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

22 June 2020 5:44 AM

Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice

Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

Vodacom back to answer customer queries

22 June 2020 5:35 AM

The survey, which was done by the customer experience firm, Consulta, surveyed just over 2,500 prepaid, top-up and contract customers who made use of voice and data cellular products. Of the three groups surveyed, contract customers were the most dissatisfied and had the most complaints.

Guest: Carol Hall, The Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape,

Topic: Vodacom back to answer customer queries

Some quarantine sites not fancy enough for certain patients, De Lille tells MPs

24 June 2020 7:50 AM

SA’s unemployment rate could worsen, economist warns

24 June 2020 7:24 AM

Amahle Quku's alleged killer could face more charges, says NPA

24 June 2020 6:52 AM

