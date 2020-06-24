Kenyan police killed a teenager will be prosecuted

Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real.
Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat
Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity
Actress, playwright, storyteller and author, Gcina Mhlope, has released a batch of stories not only aimed at keeping children entertained but also carries a message of compassion. The first batch of stories was five minutes long each and made available online. This time around the stories will be accompanied by videos. Private higher education MANCOSA’s School of Education has again partnered with the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust to get Mhlope to keep children captivated with her iconic voice and knack of storytelling.
Guest: Gcina Mhlope, Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author
Topic: Stories about compassion
Topics:From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched. In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction.
Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Topics: Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Somali government chooses not to respond to President Donald Trump’s insults.
Algerian protest leader jailed for a year.
Malawians go back to the polls today for court-ordered Presidential election rerun
SASSA has said that it should take 2 to 3 days for them to verify an application and payout the money into a bank account or via money transfers. This has evidently not happened. What we do know is that SASSA has declined about 2.8 million applications from a possible 6.2 million applicants saying the bulk majority of rejected applications were of people who were found to be receiving UIF benefits.
Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Topics: Update from SASSA on the R350 grant
Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.
Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice
Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?
The survey, which was done by the customer experience firm, Consulta, surveyed just over 2,500 prepaid, top-up and contract customers who made use of voice and data cellular products. Of the three groups surveyed, contract customers were the most dissatisfied and had the most complaints.
Guest: Carol Hall, The Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape,
Topic: Vodacom back to answer customer queries