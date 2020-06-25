From The Continent: Africa bitten by online shopping bug

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
What is Sim Cloud?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave D'aguiar - Owner at SimCloud.co.za
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays - digital nutrition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Zille tweets cause uproar in DA ranks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Moodey - Gauteng Provincial Leader at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Revitalised SA infrastructure can drag us out of Covid-19 abyss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Oliphant - Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sars on Emergency Budget and huge revenue shortfall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Airlink's bid to halt vote on SAA rescue plan dismissed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:33
We tell you the real reason for the frustrating delays of online deliveries in the country
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with SA singing sensation and Britains Got talent contestant, Belinda Davids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Davids
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
From The Continent: Africa bitten by online shopping bug

From The Continent: Africa bitten by online shopping bug

25 June 2020 4:37 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity

25 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

25 June 2020 5:46 AM

We are two elections away from the government’s 2030 target to achieve perfect gender parity in  Parliament, now couple this with the fact that the Concourt opened the door for independent candidates to enter the fold - are we ready for independent female voices? South Africa’s government already has a female representation of above 40% but the country also has some of the highest numbers of gender-based violence cases. Is the time right now for female independents to tackle this pandemic without ties to a political party and the line that comes with? 

Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert

Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam

25 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam

The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?

25 June 2020 5:12 AM

People by nature are social beings, what self- isolation, social distancing, lockdown, in general, is asking people is to temporarily put that part of who we are on hold. These restrictions, adjusting to an uncertain future like keeping a job, staying healthy, facing the prospect death is leading to greater levels of stress and anxiety  and another mental health issue

 Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?

SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

24 June 2020 5:39 AM

Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real. 

Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat 

Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

Kenyan police killed a teenager will be prosecuted

24 June 2020 5:34 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Kenyan police killed a teenager will be persecuted

Malawi Elections

Stories about compassion

24 June 2020 5:23 AM

Actress, playwright, storyteller and author, Gcina Mhlope, has released a  batch of stories not only aimed at keeping children entertained but also carries a message of compassion. The first batch of stories was five minutes long each and made available online. This time around the stories will be accompanied by videos.  Private higher education MANCOSA’s School of Education has again partnered with the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust to get Mhlope to keep children captivated with her iconic voice and knack of storytelling. 

Guest: Gcina Mhlope, Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author 

Topic: Stories about compassion

From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

23 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

23 June 2020 5:40 AM

Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched.  In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction. 

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Topics: Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

