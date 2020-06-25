From The Continent: Africa bitten by online shopping bug

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
What is Sim Cloud?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave D'aguiar - Owner at SimCloud.co.za
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays - digital nutrition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Zille tweets cause uproar in DA ranks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Moodey - Gauteng Provincial Leader at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Revitalised SA infrastructure can drag us out of Covid-19 abyss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Oliphant - Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sars on Emergency Budget and huge revenue shortfall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Airlink's bid to halt vote on SAA rescue plan dismissed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:33
We tell you the real reason for the frustrating delays of online deliveries in the country
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with SA singing sensation and Britains Got talent contestant, Belinda Davids
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Davids
