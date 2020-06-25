Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam
From the continent: Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We are two elections away from the government’s 2030 target to achieve perfect gender parity in Parliament, now couple this with the fact that the Concourt opened the door for independent candidates to enter the fold - are we ready for independent female voices? South Africa’s government already has a female representation of above 40% but the country also has some of the highest numbers of gender-based violence cases. Is the time right now for female independents to tackle this pandemic without ties to a political party and the line that comes with?
Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert
Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?
People by nature are social beings, what self- isolation, social distancing, lockdown, in general, is asking people is to temporarily put that part of who we are on hold. These restrictions, adjusting to an uncertain future like keeping a job, staying healthy, facing the prospect death is leading to greater levels of stress and anxiety and another mental health issue
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real.
Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat
Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Kenyan police killed a teenager will be persecuted
Malawi Elections
Actress, playwright, storyteller and author, Gcina Mhlope, has released a batch of stories not only aimed at keeping children entertained but also carries a message of compassion. The first batch of stories was five minutes long each and made available online. This time around the stories will be accompanied by videos. Private higher education MANCOSA’s School of Education has again partnered with the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust to get Mhlope to keep children captivated with her iconic voice and knack of storytelling.
Guest: Gcina Mhlope, Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author
Topic: Stories about compassion
Topics:From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched. In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction.
Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Topics: Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests