Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAA - what next?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 07:20
Western Cape Covid-19 hotspot strategy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:33
The naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Winter from Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Winter
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage... 25 June 2020 5:34 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

26 June 2020 5:05 AM

Who thinks face masks are as different as the various pieces of clothing in your wardrobe? Liezel and Abongile chat and review their favourite fitness FACE masks and what makes them essential for working out in.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential


From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

26 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Is now the right time to buy a property?

26 June 2020 5:39 AM

Interest rates are at the lowest level in 40 years or so, making homeownership that much more accessible and affordable. Living in rented property has its advantages but you are making someone else rich if you are renting. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Is now the right time to buy a property?

The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

26 June 2020 5:27 AM

Online travel marketplace Airbnb is one of many travel companies that has been severely impacted by COVID-19, leading it to shift how it does business. Earlier this year, the company announced a new initiative: Airbnb Online Experiences, replacing their in-person experiences. If you're interested in traveling without traveling or otherwise exploring without leaving your home, you might want to consider which of these experiences is right for you.  

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences  

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity

25 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

25 June 2020 5:46 AM

We are two elections away from the government's 2030 target to achieve perfect gender parity in  Parliament, now couple this with the fact that the Concourt opened the door for independent candidates to enter the fold - are we ready for independent female voices? South Africa's government already has a female representation of above 40% but the country also has some of the highest numbers of gender-based violence cases. Is the time right now for female independents to tackle this pandemic without ties to a political party and the line that comes with? 

Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert

Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics? 

Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert

Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam

25 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam

The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?

25 June 2020 5:12 AM

People by nature are social beings, what self- isolation, social distancing, lockdown, in general, is asking people is to temporarily put that part of who we are on hold. These restrictions, adjusting to an uncertain future like keeping a job, staying healthy, facing the prospect death is leading to greater levels of stress and anxiety  and another mental health issue

 Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?

 Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?

From The Continent: Africa bitten by online shopping bug

25 June 2020 4:37 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

24 June 2020 5:39 AM

Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization's IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real. 

Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat 

Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

Malema: I'm not being investigated by the Hawks or Sars on anything

26 June 2020 6:40 AM

Mboweni: SA must avoid a sovereign debt crisis

26 June 2020 6:26 AM

Vote on SAA’s business rescue plan postponed to July

26 June 2020 6:20 AM

