Online travel marketplace Airbnb is one of many travel companies that has been severely impacted by COVID-19, leading it to shift how it does business. Earlier this year, the company announced a new initiative: Airbnb Online Experiences, replacing their in-person experiences. If you're interested in traveling without traveling or otherwise exploring without leaving your home, you might want to consider which of these experiences is right for you.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences
Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Interest rates are at the lowest level in 40 years or so, making homeownership that much more accessible and affordable. Living in rented property has its advantages but you are making someone else rich if you are renting.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Is now the right time to buy a property?
Who thinks face masks are as different as the various pieces of clothing in your wardrobe? Liezel and Abongile chat and review their favourite fitness FACE masks and what makes them essential for working out in.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential
From the continent: Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
We are two elections away from the government’s 2030 target to achieve perfect gender parity in Parliament, now couple this with the fact that the Concourt opened the door for independent candidates to enter the fold - are we ready for independent female voices? South Africa’s government already has a female representation of above 40% but the country also has some of the highest numbers of gender-based violence cases. Is the time right now for female independents to tackle this pandemic without ties to a political party and the line that comes with?
Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert
Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam
People by nature are social beings, what self- isolation, social distancing, lockdown, in general, is asking people is to temporarily put that part of who we are on hold. These restrictions, adjusting to an uncertain future like keeping a job, staying healthy, facing the prospect death is leading to greater levels of stress and anxiety and another mental health issue
Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real.
Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat
Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity