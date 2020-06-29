Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 07:20
Another kind of diesel shortage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Santaco openly defy Transport Minister and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Warren Buffet Interpreted…through COVID19…
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 13:20
World Allergy Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candice Royal
Today at 13:45
Food - How a Cape Town Ice Cream Business Survived the Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Sandell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - The Shabbs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Shaban
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line 'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'. 28 June 2020 1:48 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

29 June 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Host: Zain Johnson, 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Humanity in action

29 June 2020 5:55 AM

The sandwich drive network at Ladles of Love has started a campaign to mobilize the collection and distribution of winter essentials to 300+ community organizations all over the Peninsula. The Organisation says their hotline has been inundated with pleas from concerned community leaders for waterproof plastic and any warm clothing that can protect their people from the rain and wind. 

Guest: Danny Diliberto, Founder  at Ladles of Love

Topic: Humanity in action

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

Mindfulness during COVID-19

29 June 2020 5:21 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of panic and uncertainty. Many things as we knew it shifted. Work and school have changed. Some of us cannot go to work and suddenly earn no income, others are now adjusting to working from home. The 2020 school year is hanging in the balance with the phased-in return to schooling resulting in quite a number of COVID-19 cases being reported at schools. During these trying times, everyone needs a little help to stay grounded. This is perhaps where practicing mindfulness will play a big role.

Guest: Sue Cooper, Mindfulness Coach

Topic: Mindfulness during COVID-19

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

26 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Is now the right time to buy a property?

26 June 2020 5:39 AM

Interest rates are at the lowest level in 40 years or so, making homeownership that much more accessible and affordable. Living in rented property has its advantages but you are making someone else rich if you are renting. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Is now the right time to buy a property?

The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

26 June 2020 5:27 AM

Online travel marketplace Airbnb is one of many travel companies that has been severely impacted by COVID-19, leading it to shift how it does business. Earlier this year, the company announced a new initiative: Airbnb Online Experiences, replacing their in-person experiences. If you're interested in traveling without traveling or otherwise exploring without leaving your home, you might want to consider which of these experiences is right for you.  

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

26 June 2020 5:05 AM

Who thinks face masks are as different as the various pieces of clothing in your wardrobe? Liezel and Abongile chat and review their favourite fitness FACE masks and what makes them essential for working out in.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity

25 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Lesotho Football Club Takes Lead in Gender Parity

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

25 June 2020 5:46 AM

We are two elections away from the government’s 2030 target to achieve perfect gender parity in  Parliament, now couple this with the fact that the Concourt opened the door for independent candidates to enter the fold - are we ready for independent female voices? South Africa’s government already has a female representation of above 40% but the country also has some of the highest numbers of gender-based violence cases. Is the time right now for female independents to tackle this pandemic without ties to a political party and the line that comes with? 

Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert

Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam

25 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Arab League urging Ethiopia not to feel blue Nile dam

