Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Casac: Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 08:21
Kyknet launches relief fund for artists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Meiring - Director of M-Net kykNET channels
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Breadline Africa & Food Security During Covid-19: Voices From The Ground
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
John Matisson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 11:05
Entrepreneurs, how did you feel about the budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Township food delivery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration

Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration

30 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration.

Ethiopia to push ahead with filling Blue ~Nile dam despite Egyptian and Sudanese protests.

Insurgents launch violent attack near Mozambique's multi billion dollar gas project


A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

30 June 2020 6:04 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The practicality of the POPI Act

30 June 2020 5:41 AM

The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you'll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes.  Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you've given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily, 

Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust

Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

29 June 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Host: Zain Johnson, 

Humanity in action

29 June 2020 5:55 AM

The sandwich drive network at Ladles of Love has started a campaign to mobilize the collection and distribution of winter essentials to 300+ community organizations all over the Peninsula. The Organisation says their hotline has been inundated with pleas from concerned community leaders for waterproof plastic and any warm clothing that can protect their people from the rain and wind. 

Guest: Danny Diliberto, Founder  at Ladles of Love

Topic: Humanity in action

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

Mindfulness during COVID-19

29 June 2020 5:21 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of panic and uncertainty. Many things as we knew it shifted. Work and school have changed. Some of us cannot go to work and suddenly earn no income, others are now adjusting to working from home. The 2020 school year is hanging in the balance with the phased-in return to schooling resulting in quite a number of COVID-19 cases being reported at schools. During these trying times, everyone needs a little help to stay grounded. This is perhaps where practicing mindfulness will play a big role.

Guest: Sue Cooper, Mindfulness Coach

Topic: Mindfulness during COVID-19

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

26 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Is now the right time to buy a property?

26 June 2020 5:39 AM

Interest rates are at the lowest level in 40 years or so, making homeownership that much more accessible and affordable. Living in rented property has its advantages but you are making someone else rich if you are renting. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Is now the right time to buy a property?

The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

26 June 2020 5:27 AM

Online travel marketplace Airbnb is one of many travel companies that has been severely impacted by COVID-19, leading it to shift how it does business. Earlier this year, the company announced a new initiative: Airbnb Online Experiences, replacing their in-person experiences. If you're interested in traveling without traveling or otherwise exploring without leaving your home, you might want to consider which of these experiences is right for you.  

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

26 June 2020 5:05 AM

Who thinks face masks are as different as the various pieces of clothing in your wardrobe? Liezel and Abongile chat and review their favourite fitness FACE masks and what makes them essential for working out in.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday's with Liezel V – Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential

Rondebosch Boys Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Local

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

Cele warns taxi operators against breaking lockdown regulations

30 June 2020 7:23 AM

PSA appeals to Motshekga to close schools as COVID-19 infections rise

30 June 2020 6:47 AM

Gabon parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

30 June 2020 6:20 AM

