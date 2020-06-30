The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you’ll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes. Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you’ve given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily,
Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust
Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act
Topics:From the Continent: A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration.
Ethiopia to push ahead with filling Blue ~Nile dam despite Egyptian and Sudanese protests.
Insurgents launch violent attack near Mozambique's multi billion dollar gas project
Topics:From the Continent: Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Host: Zain Johnson,
The sandwich drive network at Ladles of Love has started a campaign to mobilize the collection and distribution of winter essentials to 300+ community organizations all over the Peninsula. The Organisation says their hotline has been inundated with pleas from concerned community leaders for waterproof plastic and any warm clothing that can protect their people from the rain and wind.
Guest: Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love
Topic: Humanity in action
Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of panic and uncertainty. Many things as we knew it shifted. Work and school have changed. Some of us cannot go to work and suddenly earn no income, others are now adjusting to working from home. The 2020 school year is hanging in the balance with the phased-in return to schooling resulting in quite a number of COVID-19 cases being reported at schools. During these trying times, everyone needs a little help to stay grounded. This is perhaps where practicing mindfulness will play a big role.
Guest: Sue Cooper, Mindfulness Coach
Topic: Mindfulness during COVID-19
Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In
Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Interest rates are at the lowest level in 40 years or so, making homeownership that much more accessible and affordable. Living in rented property has its advantages but you are making someone else rich if you are renting.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Is now the right time to buy a property?
Online travel marketplace Airbnb is one of many travel companies that has been severely impacted by COVID-19, leading it to shift how it does business. Earlier this year, the company announced a new initiative: Airbnb Online Experiences, replacing their in-person experiences. If you're interested in traveling without traveling or otherwise exploring without leaving your home, you might want to consider which of these experiences is right for you.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences
Who thinks face masks are as different as the various pieces of clothing in your wardrobe? Liezel and Abongile chat and review their favourite fitness FACE masks and what makes them essential for working out in.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Favourite fitness masks and what makes them essential