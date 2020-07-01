Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
SIU head on "rampant collusion" between state and private attorneys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Andy Mothibi - Head of SIU at ...
Today at 08:21
Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nadine Mather - Senior Associate at Bowmans Law Firm
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Martin Myers- Play local music
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Media And Marketing Manager at Bmg Western Cape
Today at 10:33
Order Kasi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
SARS Auto Assessments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Local Ad Agency awarded Cannes Top Ten most creative Agency of the Decade
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come. 30 June 2020 4:47 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city. 30 June 2020 2:59 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence
1 July 2020 6:06 AM

Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence

1 July 2020 6:06 AM

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed in February this year that a review of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act has been prepared.  The Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act is in relation to the register of sex offenders, and legislation pertaining to the Criminal Procedure Act to tighten bail and sentencing provisions for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The governing party also called for cases of gender-based violence and femicide to be fast-tracked. More recently, Parliament’s social development committee called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations to provide direct services to victims of gender-based violence so they could receive funding.
Guest: Kerryn Rehse, Activist at Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Topic: egislations to be considered before parliament to strengthen fight againstGender-Based Violence


The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:03 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane

A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

30 June 2020 6:04 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The practicality of the POPI Act

30 June 2020 5:41 AM

The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you’ll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes.  Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you’ve given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily, 

Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust

Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act

Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration

30 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration.

Ethiopia to push ahead with filling Blue ~Nile dam despite Egyptian and Sudanese protests.

Insurgents launch violent attack near Mozambique's multi billion dollar gas project

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

29 June 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Host: Zain Johnson, 

Humanity in action

29 June 2020 5:55 AM

The sandwich drive network at Ladles of Love has started a campaign to mobilize the collection and distribution of winter essentials to 300+ community organizations all over the Peninsula. The Organisation says their hotline has been inundated with pleas from concerned community leaders for waterproof plastic and any warm clothing that can protect their people from the rain and wind. 

Guest: Danny Diliberto, Founder  at Ladles of Love

Topic: Humanity in action

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

Mindfulness during COVID-19

29 June 2020 5:21 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of panic and uncertainty. Many things as we knew it shifted. Work and school have changed. Some of us cannot go to work and suddenly earn no income, others are now adjusting to working from home. The 2020 school year is hanging in the balance with the phased-in return to schooling resulting in quite a number of COVID-19 cases being reported at schools. During these trying times, everyone needs a little help to stay grounded. This is perhaps where practicing mindfulness will play a big role.

Guest: Sue Cooper, Mindfulness Coach

Topic: Mindfulness during COVID-19

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

26 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Is now the right time to buy a property?

26 June 2020 5:39 AM

Interest rates are at the lowest level in 40 years or so, making homeownership that much more accessible and affordable. Living in rented property has its advantages but you are making someone else rich if you are renting. 

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Is now the right time to buy a property?

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school
Local

Local

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'
Local Politics

Local Politics

It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Only the Southern Line reopens as trains back on track in WC
1 July 2020 7:25 AM

1 July 2020 7:25 AM

Thousands of Alex residents wake up to no power after substation fire
1 July 2020 7:18 AM

1 July 2020 7:18 AM

Sassa considering new database for rejected R350 relief grant applicants
1 July 2020 6:32 AM

1 July 2020 6:32 AM

