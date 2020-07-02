Another firearm amnesty period approved

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
How payment holidays affect your credit score
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
CAPEMAG
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:20
AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town The "anti-land invasion unit" is a euphemism for "home destruction unit" - Refilwe Moloto grills Richard Bosman (City of CPT). 2 July 2020 9:05 AM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino's reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you've got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Another firearm amnesty period approved

Another firearm amnesty period approved

2 July 2020 6:03 AM

In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.

Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved

Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence

1 July 2020 6:06 AM

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed in February this year that a review of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act has been prepared.  The Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act is in relation to the register of sex offenders, and legislation pertaining to the Criminal Procedure Act to tighten bail and sentencing provisions for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The governing party also called for cases of gender-based violence and femicide to be fast-tracked. More recently, Parliament's social development committee called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations to provide direct services to victims of gender-based violence so they could receive funding.
Guest: Kerryn Rehse, Activist at Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Topic: egislations to be considered before parliament to strengthen fight againstGender-Based Violence

The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:03 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane

A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

30 June 2020 6:04 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The practicality of the POPI Act

30 June 2020 5:41 AM

The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you'll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes.  Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you've given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily, 

Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust

Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act

Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration

30 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration.

Ethiopia to push ahead with filling Blue ~Nile dam despite Egyptian and Sudanese protests.

Insurgents launch violent attack near Mozambique's multi billion dollar gas project

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

29 June 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Host: Zain Johnson, 

Humanity in action

29 June 2020 5:55 AM

The sandwich drive network at Ladles of Love has started a campaign to mobilize the collection and distribution of winter essentials to 300+ community organizations all over the Peninsula. The Organisation says their hotline has been inundated with pleas from concerned community leaders for waterproof plastic and any warm clothing that can protect their people from the rain and wind. 

Guest: Danny Diliberto, Founder  at Ladles of Love

Topic: Humanity in action

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

Mindfulness during COVID-19

29 June 2020 5:21 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of panic and uncertainty. Many things as we knew it shifted. Work and school have changed. Some of us cannot go to work and suddenly earn no income, others are now adjusting to working from home. The 2020 school year is hanging in the balance with the phased-in return to schooling resulting in quite a number of COVID-19 cases being reported at schools. During these trying times, everyone needs a little help to stay grounded. This is perhaps where practicing mindfulness will play a big role.

Guest: Sue Cooper, Mindfulness Coach

Topic: Mindfulness during COVID-19

Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In

From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

26 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

Innocent until proven guilty - ANC NEC on Limpopo officials implicated in VBS

2 July 2020 8:28 AM

