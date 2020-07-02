In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.
Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved
Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA
The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed in February this year that a review of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act has been prepared. The Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act is in relation to the register of sex offenders, and legislation pertaining to the Criminal Procedure Act to tighten bail and sentencing provisions for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The governing party also called for cases of gender-based violence and femicide to be fast-tracked. More recently, Parliament’s social development committee called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations to provide direct services to victims of gender-based violence so they could receive funding.
Guest: Kerryn Rehse, Activist at Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Topic: egislations to be considered before parliament to strengthen fight againstGender-Based Violence
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020. It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.
Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July
Host: Africa Melane
Topics:From the Continent: A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you’ll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes. Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you’ve given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily,
Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust
Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration.
Ethiopia to push ahead with filling Blue ~Nile dam despite Egyptian and Sudanese protests.
Insurgents launch violent attack near Mozambique's multi billion dollar gas project
Topics:From the Continent: Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Host: Zain Johnson,
The sandwich drive network at Ladles of Love has started a campaign to mobilize the collection and distribution of winter essentials to 300+ community organizations all over the Peninsula. The Organisation says their hotline has been inundated with pleas from concerned community leaders for waterproof plastic and any warm clothing that can protect their people from the rain and wind.
Guest: Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love
Topic: Humanity in action
Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of panic and uncertainty. Many things as we knew it shifted. Work and school have changed. Some of us cannot go to work and suddenly earn no income, others are now adjusting to working from home. The 2020 school year is hanging in the balance with the phased-in return to schooling resulting in quite a number of COVID-19 cases being reported at schools. During these trying times, everyone needs a little help to stay grounded. This is perhaps where practicing mindfulness will play a big role.
Guest: Sue Cooper, Mindfulness Coach
Topic: Mindfulness during COVID-19
Host: Zain Johnson, Stand - In
Topic: From the Continent: Tanzanian Miner Strikes Gold
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com