Another firearm amnesty period approved

The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you’ll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes. Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you’ve given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily,



Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust



Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act

