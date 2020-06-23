Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader The man who was forcibly removed from his shack while naked has denied allegations that he deliberately undressed himself to block... 3 July 2020 6:59 PM
WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD Grades R, 6, and 11 must return to school on Monday, while schools with enough capacity may apply to bring other grades back too. 3 July 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests

23 June 2020 5:40 AM

Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched.  In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction. 

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Topics: Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

3 July 2020 6:07 AM

Yesterday we received a call from a Netcare employee regarding communication to the staff about COVID-19, etc. He works at Netcare Waterfall.  This morning we're joined by Netcare's Regional Director for Gauteng South West, Sandile Mbele, to respond to the issues raised by Sipho.

Guest: Sandile  Mbele, Regional Director: Gauteng South West  at Netcare

Topics: Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

Host: Africa Melane

Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

3 July 2020 5:44 AM

The ANC NEC has instructed the economic cluster to look into the feasibility of a basic income grant for the unemployed. The party says this is important to tackle the poverty that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.  President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a historic emergency package to deal with the coronavirus crisis in South Africa. It is historic because it is the largest such spending package yet.  Child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. Unemployed South Africans not already receiving a grant or not receiving a UIF payment will be eligible for R350 per month.

Guest: Ivor Chipkin, Director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy

Topics: Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

Host: Africa Melane

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

3 July 2020 4:58 AM

Been speculating about which fitness brand is the hottest? Want to follow the worlds most powerful fitness influencer?  This morning, Africa and Liezel discuss the results of this report, as well as looking at what safety measures gyms in SA have put into place for when they reopen.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

From The Continent

3 July 2020 3:57 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Another firearm amnesty period approved

2 July 2020 6:03 AM

In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.

Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved

Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA

Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence

1 July 2020 6:06 AM

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed in February this year that a review of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act has been prepared.  The Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act is in relation to the register of sex offenders, and legislation pertaining to the Criminal Procedure Act to tighten bail and sentencing provisions for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The governing party also called for cases of gender-based violence and femicide to be fast-tracked. More recently, Parliament’s social development committee called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations to provide direct services to victims of gender-based violence so they could receive funding.
Guest: Kerryn Rehse, Activist at Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Topic: egislations to be considered before parliament to strengthen fight againstGender-Based Violence

The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:03 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane

A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

30 June 2020 6:04 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Rustic Energy Solution to Save Uganda's Forests

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The practicality of the POPI Act

30 June 2020 5:41 AM

The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into effect from 1 July 2020. Companies will have one year – until 1 July 2021 – to comply. Once the law comes into effect, companies will have strict rules to follow about what they can do with your information, how long they can keep it, and how they contact you. This means, come 1 July 2021, you’ll receive fewer spam voice messages on your phone (known as robocalls), and fewer spam SMSes.  Fines can run up to a maximum of R10 million. Companies need to ask your permission to send you marketing material. If you’ve given that permission, they can contact you until you ask them to stop. To help us understand the POPI Act some more and discuss ways in which companies will be able to meet its obligations speedily, 

Guest: Brandon Naicker, Cybersecurity Executive at LAWtrust

Topics: The practicality of the POPI Act

Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration

30 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Zambian anti-corruption protestors outwit riot police with the virtual demonstration.

Ethiopia to push ahead with filling Blue ~Nile dam despite Egyptian and Sudanese protests.

Insurgents launch violent attack near Mozambique's multi billion dollar gas project

Trending

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

3 July 2020 7:14 PM

Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine

3 July 2020 6:45 PM

Gauteng's Makhura holds consultations ahead of all-important COVID-19 talks

3 July 2020 5:52 PM

