Virtual National Arts Festival

The ANC NEC has instructed the economic cluster to look into the feasibility of a basic income grant for the unemployed. The party says this is important to tackle the poverty that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a historic emergency package to deal with the coronavirus crisis in South Africa. It is historic because it is the largest such spending package yet. Child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. Unemployed South Africans not already receiving a grant or not receiving a UIF payment will be eligible for R350 per month.



Guest: Ivor Chipkin, Director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy



Topics: Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund



Host: Africa Melane

