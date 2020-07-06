Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

6 July 2020 5:50 AM

The Gauteng government will lobby the national government to allow it to introduce an "intermittent" hard lockdown with a predictable schedule in an attempt to counter rapidly rising Covid-19 infections, a Sunday report says.  Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province needed the measures to contain the rampant spread of the virus threatening to overwhelm the system and cripple its ability to save lives, the Sunday Times reported. The proposal suggests the economic hub shuts down for up to two weeks at a time, then reopens for a time, before closing again in a scheduled manner.  

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of the division of medical virology at the Department of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch

Topic: Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa

6 July 2020 6:14 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Virtual National Arts Festival

6 July 2020 5:07 AM

Having gone virtual for the first time in its 46 year lifespan, the (virtual) National Arts Festival presents its eight day of 11, boasting over 270 shows in newly digitised offering. Viewers are able to access the festival by buying a R600 festival pass for the entire duration of the festival, or buying tickets for select events.  Running completely virtual for the first time in the festival's 46 year history, the festival will be presenting work that speaks to these unique times, and will feature the results of many new collaborations, experimental forms and new ways to engage with the arts and audiences.  

Guest: Monica Newton, CEO at National Arts Festival 

Topic: Virtual National Arts Festival

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

3 July 2020 6:07 AM

Yesterday we received a call from a Netcare employee regarding communication to the staff about COVID-19, etc. He works at Netcare Waterfall.  This morning we're joined by Netcare's Regional Director for Gauteng South West, Sandile Mbele, to respond to the issues raised by Sipho.

Guest: Sandile  Mbele, Regional Director: Gauteng South West  at Netcare

Topics: Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

Host: Africa Melane

Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

3 July 2020 5:44 AM

The ANC NEC has instructed the economic cluster to look into the feasibility of a basic income grant for the unemployed. The party says this is important to tackle the poverty that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.  President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a historic emergency package to deal with the coronavirus crisis in South Africa. It is historic because it is the largest such spending package yet.  Child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. Unemployed South Africans not already receiving a grant or not receiving a UIF payment will be eligible for R350 per month.

Guest: Ivor Chipkin, Director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy

Topics: Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

Host: Africa Melane

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

3 July 2020 4:58 AM

Been speculating about which fitness brand is the hottest? Want to follow the worlds most powerful fitness influencer?  This morning, Africa and Liezel discuss the results of this report, as well as looking at what safety measures gyms in SA have put into place for when they reopen.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

From The Continent

3 July 2020 3:57 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Another firearm amnesty period approved

2 July 2020 6:03 AM

In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.

Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved

Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA

Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence

1 July 2020 6:06 AM

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed in February this year that a review of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act has been prepared.  The Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act is in relation to the register of sex offenders, and legislation pertaining to the Criminal Procedure Act to tighten bail and sentencing provisions for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The governing party also called for cases of gender-based violence and femicide to be fast-tracked. More recently, Parliament’s social development committee called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations to provide direct services to victims of gender-based violence so they could receive funding.
Guest: Kerryn Rehse, Activist at Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Topic: egislations to be considered before parliament to strengthen fight againstGender-Based Violence

The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:03 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle Entertainment

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Lifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Business Entertainment

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

