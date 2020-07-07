Webinar : Digital Consumer trends in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 13:20
Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 13:36
UJ engineers develop 3D-printed ventilator that supports multiple patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nkosinathi Madushele
Today at 13:45
Science and Tech - maths support via Whatsapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristen Thompson
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - what is the benefit of a post-matric year? Reddam launches new offering
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheena Crawford-Kempster
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Richard Brokensha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Brokensha
Today at 15:10
Cafe Chameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Heerden
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:40
South African cops need linguistic training – urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 15:50
Opening up theatres again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:10
‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Barnes - ER Doctor
Today at 16:20
Back to school when you have a blended family?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Family law Attorney
Today at 16:55
Life Kingsbury Hospital and “good news” stories of patients intubated/ventilated and recovering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Suleman
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Modeling at UWC -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nico Orce - Nuclear Physics at UWC
Today at 17:20
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports writer
Today at 17:46
I have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Theunissen - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson. 7 July 2020 12:49 PM
DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a nation-wide court watching briefs unit as a means to put farm attackers behind bars. 7 July 2020 12:44 PM
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans. 6 July 2020 10:58 AM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Webinar : Digital Consumer trends in Africa

Webinar : Digital Consumer trends in Africa

7 July 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Webinar: Digital Consumer trends

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

All private preschools may open immediately

7 July 2020 5:42 AM

Judge Hans Fabricius on Monday ordered that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services (Grade R and lower) are entitled to reopen immediately. Fabricius declared a decision by the Department of Social Development that private nursery schools remain closed under Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown unlawful and unconstitutional.
He ordered Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the first respondent, to pay the costs of all the applicants. 

Guest: Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson at South African Childcare Association 
Topics: All private preschools may open immediately
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airports ready for business travel

7 July 2020 5:02 AM

Since the first of June, business travel has resumed from airports in Port Elizabeth, Upington, Bloemfontein, OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has put several measures in place to ensure safe travels. One of the rules is that passengers must, on arrival at the airport, use the drop-and-go facilities or public transport as no-one will be allowed inside the terminals to see them off or welcome them back.  
Guest: Refentse Shinners, Group Executive - Corporate Affairs at Acsa 
Topics: Airports ready for business travel
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa

6 July 2020 6:14 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

6 July 2020 5:50 AM

The Gauteng government will lobby the national government to allow it to introduce an "intermittent" hard lockdown with a predictable schedule in an attempt to counter rapidly rising Covid-19 infections, a Sunday report says.  Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province needed the measures to contain the rampant spread of the virus threatening to overwhelm the system and cripple its ability to save lives, the Sunday Times reported. The proposal suggests the economic hub shuts down for up to two weeks at a time, then reopens for a time, before closing again in a scheduled manner.  

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of the division of medical virology at the Department of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch

Topic: Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual National Arts Festival

6 July 2020 5:07 AM

Having gone virtual for the first time in its 46 year lifespan, the (virtual) National Arts Festival presents its eight day of 11, boasting over 270 shows in newly digitised offering. Viewers are able to access the festival by buying a R600 festival pass for the entire duration of the festival, or buying tickets for select events.  Running completely virtual for the first time in the festival's 46 year history, the festival will be presenting work that speaks to these unique times, and will feature the results of many new collaborations, experimental forms and new ways to engage with the arts and audiences.  

Guest: Monica Newton, CEO at National Arts Festival 

Topic: Virtual National Arts Festival

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

3 July 2020 6:07 AM

Yesterday we received a call from a Netcare employee regarding communication to the staff about COVID-19, etc. He works at Netcare Waterfall.  This morning we're joined by Netcare's Regional Director for Gauteng South West, Sandile Mbele, to respond to the issues raised by Sipho.

Guest: Sandile  Mbele, Regional Director: Gauteng South West  at Netcare

Topics: Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

Host: Africa Melane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

3 July 2020 5:44 AM

The ANC NEC has instructed the economic cluster to look into the feasibility of a basic income grant for the unemployed. The party says this is important to tackle the poverty that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.  President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a historic emergency package to deal with the coronavirus crisis in South Africa. It is historic because it is the largest such spending package yet.  Child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. Unemployed South Africans not already receiving a grant or not receiving a UIF payment will be eligible for R350 per month.

Guest: Ivor Chipkin, Director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy

Topics: Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

Host: Africa Melane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

3 July 2020 4:58 AM

Been speculating about which fitness brand is the hottest? Want to follow the worlds most powerful fitness influencer?  This morning, Africa and Liezel discuss the results of this report, as well as looking at what safety measures gyms in SA have put into place for when they reopen.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From The Continent

3 July 2020 3:57 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles

Business Entertainment

Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true

World

Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do

Local Lifestyle

Dis-Chem found guilty of contravening Competition Act over face mask prices

7 July 2020 12:39 PM

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring panel

7 July 2020 11:58 AM

Dept gets preliminary report on alleged rape of girl (2) at Pretoria hospital

7 July 2020 11:12 AM

