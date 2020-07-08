The Covid-19 debt repayment holiday that most banks offered expired at the end of June.
A survey by the TransUnion credit bureau indicates that nine out of 10 respondents worry they won’t be able to repay their debt when it becomes due in less than two weeks’ time.
The TransUnion survey found that 16% of those surveyed lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown. Some banks had plans in place to avoid defaults when the debt holiday expires such as consolidating clients’ debt into their home loans or using other investments as collateral.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Financial Advisor
Topic: The payment holiday is over, now what?
From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday. A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday. Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Topics: SA truck strike persists
A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate. Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.
Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?
Guest: Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Topics:From the Continent: Balloon-powered Internet in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The drivers claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce. South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers. They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce. There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country because of the protest. The Gauteng High Court has issued an interdict against truck drivers holding a mass protest on Tuesday 7 July. Despite the interdict, there have been some instances of a revolt.
Guest: Ngcebo Ndlovu, National Spokesperson at All Truck Drivers Foundation
Topic: SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals
Topics:From the Continent: Webinar: Digital Consumer trends
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Judge Hans Fabricius on Monday ordered that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services (Grade R and lower) are entitled to reopen immediately. Fabricius declared a decision by the Department of Social Development that private nursery schools remain closed under Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown unlawful and unconstitutional.
He ordered Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the first respondent, to pay the costs of all the applicants.
Guest: Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Topics: All private preschools may open immediately
Since the first of June, business travel has resumed from airports in Port Elizabeth, Upington, Bloemfontein, OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has put several measures in place to ensure safe travels. One of the rules is that passengers must, on arrival at the airport, use the drop-and-go facilities or public transport as no-one will be allowed inside the terminals to see them off or welcome them back.
Guest: Refentse Shinners, Group Executive - Corporate Affairs at Acsa
Topics: Airports ready for business travel
Topics:From the Continent: Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com