SA truck strike persists

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles' A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers. 9 July 2020 6:02 PM
Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment. 9 July 2020 4:24 PM
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines. 9 July 2020 4:13 PM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight. 9 July 2020 3:00 PM
Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front "The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 July 2020 9:30 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
SA truck strike persists

SA truck strike persists

9 July 2020 5:42 AM

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday.  A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday.  Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association 
Topics: SA truck strike persists
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

9 July 2020 6:51 AM

From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

How reliable is a thermometer?

9 July 2020 5:05 AM

A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate.  Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.

Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?

Guest: Dr Jody  Boffa, Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

8 July 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals

8 July 2020 5:45 AM

The drivers claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers.  They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country because of the protest. The Gauteng High Court has issued an interdict against truck drivers holding a mass protest on Tuesday 7 July. Despite the interdict, there have been some instances of a revolt.

Guest: Ngcebo Ndlovu, National Spokesperson at All Truck Drivers Foundation
Topic: SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

The payment holiday is over, now what?

8 July 2020 5:05 AM

The Covid-19 debt repayment holiday that most banks offered expired at the end of June.
A survey by the TransUnion credit bureau indicates that nine out of 10 respondents worry they won’t be able to repay their debt when it becomes due in less than two weeks’ time.
The TransUnion survey found that 16% of those surveyed lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown.  Some banks had plans in place to avoid defaults when the debt holiday expires such as consolidating clients’ debt into their home loans or using other investments as collateral.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Financial Advisor
Topic: The payment holiday is over, now what?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Webinar : Digital Consumer trends in Africa

7 July 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Webinar: Digital Consumer trends

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

All private preschools may open immediately

7 July 2020 5:42 AM

Judge Hans Fabricius on Monday ordered that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services (Grade R and lower) are entitled to reopen immediately. Fabricius declared a decision by the Department of Social Development that private nursery schools remain closed under Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown unlawful and unconstitutional.
He ordered Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the first respondent, to pay the costs of all the applicants. 

Guest: Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson at South African Childcare Association 
Topics: All private preschools may open immediately
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Airports ready for business travel

7 July 2020 5:02 AM

Since the first of June, business travel has resumed from airports in Port Elizabeth, Upington, Bloemfontein, OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has put several measures in place to ensure safe travels. One of the rules is that passengers must, on arrival at the airport, use the drop-and-go facilities or public transport as no-one will be allowed inside the terminals to see them off or welcome them back.  
Guest: Refentse Shinners, Group Executive - Corporate Affairs at Acsa 
Topics: Airports ready for business travel
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa

6 July 2020 6:14 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Finding ways to curb the flow of Zombie Appliances to Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

