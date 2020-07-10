From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate. Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.



Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?



Guest: Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

