From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus. 10 July 2020 2:41 PM
View all Local
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
View all Politics
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

10 July 2020 6:13 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

10 July 2020 5:07 AM

United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown.  United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown, as well as to reopen the facilities under strict health protocols.  In its founding affidavit, United Gyms argues that there are 1 036 gyms in South Africa and other suppliers of goods and services that depend on them. About three million people use gym facilities, while the industry injects approximately R21.8 billion per year into the economy.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

9 July 2020 6:51 AM

From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA truck strike persists

9 July 2020 5:42 AM

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday.  A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday.  Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association 
Topics: SA truck strike persists
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How reliable is a thermometer?

9 July 2020 5:05 AM

A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate.  Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.

Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?

Guest: Dr Jody  Boffa, Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

8 July 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals

8 July 2020 5:45 AM

The drivers claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers.  They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country because of the protest. The Gauteng High Court has issued an interdict against truck drivers holding a mass protest on Tuesday 7 July. Despite the interdict, there have been some instances of a revolt.

Guest: Ngcebo Ndlovu, National Spokesperson at All Truck Drivers Foundation
Topic: SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The payment holiday is over, now what?

8 July 2020 5:05 AM

The Covid-19 debt repayment holiday that most banks offered expired at the end of June.
A survey by the TransUnion credit bureau indicates that nine out of 10 respondents worry they won’t be able to repay their debt when it becomes due in less than two weeks’ time.
The TransUnion survey found that 16% of those surveyed lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown.  Some banks had plans in place to avoid defaults when the debt holiday expires such as consolidating clients’ debt into their home loans or using other investments as collateral.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Financial Advisor
Topic: The payment holiday is over, now what?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Webinar : Digital Consumer trends in Africa

7 July 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Webinar: Digital Consumer trends

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All private preschools may open immediately

7 July 2020 5:42 AM

Judge Hans Fabricius on Monday ordered that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services (Grade R and lower) are entitled to reopen immediately. Fabricius declared a decision by the Department of Social Development that private nursery schools remain closed under Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown unlawful and unconstitutional.
He ordered Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the first respondent, to pay the costs of all the applicants. 

Guest: Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson at South African Childcare Association 
Topics: All private preschools may open immediately
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale

Lifestyle

Eskom implements Stage 2 from midday - check your CT load shedding schedule here

Local

South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam

Business World Opinion Local Africa

EWN Highlights

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

10 July 2020 6:19 PM

New York paints Black Lives Matter sign outside Trump Tower

10 July 2020 6:15 PM

Dis-Chem: Gauteng’s COVID-19 cases have put strain on our testing labs

10 July 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA