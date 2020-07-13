67 000 meals for Mandela Day

The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub, has invited 30 businesses to donate R 5 000 each that will be matched by the NPO to buy over 15 tons of ingredients. These ingredients will be used to pack and distribute 67,000 meals on Mandela Day on the 18th of July. Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plein, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities. The team at ChangeMakersHub believe that the achievements of the last 14 weeks can be done in one week. Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plain, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities



Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub

Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day



Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa