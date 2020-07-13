Alcohol out, curfew back

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:20
Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:32
Eat Out Restaurant News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:10
Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Staggie
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Luca Hart
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luca Hart
Today at 15:10
Booze ban.. again.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 15:20
The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 15:40
Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University
Today at 15:50
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 16:10
CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia
Today at 16:20
The start to the PSL and the fight with SAFA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Comitis - Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The leisure travel flip flop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Truck drivers angry at government's silence on employment of foreign nationals Fleetwatch editor Patrick O'Leary says the truck driver's union ATDF may have lost control of its members. 13 July 2020 12:45 PM
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies Details surrounding the death of the daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter are stil... 13 July 2020 7:56 AM
Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, and Tanqueray, says the ban will have a d... 13 July 2020 11:29 AM
6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has advised the command council to introduce tougher restr... 12 July 2020 1:08 PM
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations. 11 July 2020 1:10 PM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Bill Nye The Science Guy says wear a mask! This is literally a matter of life or death exclaims Bill in his TikTok video that has had over 10 million views. 10 July 2020 10:26 AM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Alcohol out, curfew back

Alcohol out, curfew back

13 July 2020 5:55 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am.  President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources.  Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations.   Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.

Topic: Alcohol out, curfew back

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In for Africa


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

67 000 meals for Mandela Day

13 July 2020 5:21 AM

The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub, has invited 30 businesses to donate R 5 000 each that will be matched by the NPO to buy over 15 tons of ingredients. These ingredients will be used to pack and distribute 67,000 meals on Mandela Day on the 18th of July.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plein, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities.  The team at ChangeMakersHub believe that the achievements of the last 14 weeks can be done in one week.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plain, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities

Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub
Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

10 July 2020 6:13 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

10 July 2020 5:07 AM

United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown.  United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown, as well as to reopen the facilities under strict health protocols.  In its founding affidavit, United Gyms argues that there are 1 036 gyms in South Africa and other suppliers of goods and services that depend on them. About three million people use gym facilities, while the industry injects approximately R21.8 billion per year into the economy.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

9 July 2020 6:51 AM

From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA truck strike persists

9 July 2020 5:42 AM

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday.  A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday.  Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association 
Topics: SA truck strike persists
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How reliable is a thermometer?

9 July 2020 5:05 AM

A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate.  Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.

Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?

Guest: Dr Jody  Boffa, Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

8 July 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals

8 July 2020 5:45 AM

The drivers claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers.  They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country because of the protest. The Gauteng High Court has issued an interdict against truck drivers holding a mass protest on Tuesday 7 July. Despite the interdict, there have been some instances of a revolt.

Guest: Ngcebo Ndlovu, National Spokesperson at All Truck Drivers Foundation
Topic: SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The payment holiday is over, now what?

8 July 2020 5:05 AM

The Covid-19 debt repayment holiday that most banks offered expired at the end of June.
A survey by the TransUnion credit bureau indicates that nine out of 10 respondents worry they won’t be able to repay their debt when it becomes due in less than two weeks’ time.
The TransUnion survey found that 16% of those surveyed lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown.  Some banks had plans in place to avoid defaults when the debt holiday expires such as consolidating clients’ debt into their home loans or using other investments as collateral.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Financial Advisor
Topic: The payment holiday is over, now what?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zindzi Mandela, SA ambassador to Denmark, dies

Local

Reinstating alcohol ban may come back to bite govt, say makers of Johnnie Walker

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

President Ramaphosa mourns 'icon of transformation' Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 12:22 PM

Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

13 July 2020 11:47 AM

CoCT begins mop-up operations after strong winds, heavy rain pummel city

13 July 2020 11:29 AM

