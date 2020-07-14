Kennels for Mandela Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:10
The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Ruth Verhey
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Branton Charles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Branton Charles
Today at 15:10
Alcohol ban and taxi capacity: Govt is going about it wrong, say experts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:20
Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 15:40
What is happening with SAA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:50
EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert
Today at 16:10
Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rutger Bregman
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Healther Tom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
Would minimum unit pricing help curb SA's binge drinking culture? On Sunday the government reinstated the ban on alcohol sales in a bid to relieve pressure on the country's trauma units. 14 July 2020 1:03 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Kennels for Mandela Day

Kennels for Mandela Day

14 July 2020 5:07 AM

For Mandela Day every year, the NGO builds 100 waterproof dog kennels from scratch. They then give these to dogs who don't have shelter along with a bed or blanket and a 5kg bag of dog food. This year, the NGO says time is against them and they have so far only produced 43 of these kennels.

Guest: Imogen Tarita, Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust

Topics: Kennels for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Alcohol out, curfew back

13 July 2020 5:55 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am.  President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources.  Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations.   Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.

Topic: Alcohol out, curfew back

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In for Africa

67 000 meals for Mandela Day

13 July 2020 5:21 AM

The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub,

Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub
Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa

From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

10 July 2020 6:13 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

10 July 2020 5:07 AM

United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown.  United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown, as well as to reopen the facilities under strict health protocols.  In its founding affidavit, United Gyms argues that there are 1 036 gyms in South Africa and other suppliers of goods and services that depend on them. About three million people use gym facilities, while the industry injects approximately R21.8 billion per year into the economy.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

9 July 2020 6:51 AM

From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

SA truck strike persists

9 July 2020 5:42 AM

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday.  A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday.  Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association 
Topics: SA truck strike persists
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

How reliable is a thermometer?

9 July 2020 5:05 AM

A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate.  Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.

Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?

Guest: Dr Jody  Boffa, Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

8 July 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals

8 July 2020 5:45 AM

The drivers claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers.  They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce.  There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country because of the protest. The Gauteng High Court has issued an interdict against truck drivers holding a mass protest on Tuesday 7 July. Despite the interdict, there have been some instances of a revolt.

Guest: Ngcebo Ndlovu, National Spokesperson at All Truck Drivers Foundation
Topic: SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Trending

Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor

Local Politics

62% increase in daily trauma cases 1 month after curfew and alcohol ban lifted

Local

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

14 July 2020 12:54 PM

Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

14 July 2020 12:45 PM

Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

14 July 2020 12:27 PM

