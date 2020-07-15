The team at SA Harvest uses refrigerated vehicles that they utilize to deliver perishable and non-perishable food to their network of organizations to assist them in providing nourishing meals to their people.
Guest: Ozzy Nel, Operations Manager at SA Harvest
Topic: #67000litres for Mandela Day
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng’s and the Western Cape’s schools are in hotspots. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic: One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.
Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Topic: DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools
For Mandela Day every year, the NGO builds 100 waterproof dog kennels from scratch. They then give these to dogs who don't have shelter along with a bed or blanket and a 5kg bag of dog food. This year, the NGO says time is against them and they have so far only produced 43 of these kennels.
Guest: Imogen Tarita, Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust
Topics: Kennels for Mandela Day
Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am. President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources. Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations. Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.
Topic: Alcohol out, curfew back
Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Host: Wasanga Mehana, In for Africa
The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub, has invited 30 businesses to donate R 5 000 each that will be matched by the NPO to buy over 15 tons of ingredients. These ingredients will be used to pack and distribute 67,000 meals on Mandela Day on the 18th of July. Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel's Plein, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities. The team at ChangeMakersHub believe that the achievements of the last 14 weeks can be done in one week.
Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub
Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day
Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa
Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown. United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown, as well as to reopen the facilities under strict health protocols. In its founding affidavit, United Gyms argues that there are 1 036 gyms in South Africa and other suppliers of goods and services that depend on them. About three million people use gym facilities, while the industry injects approximately R21.8 billion per year into the economy.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown
From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday. A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday. Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Topics: SA truck strike persists
A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate. Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.
Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?
Guest: Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
