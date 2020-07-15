67000litres for Mandela Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
This Mandela Day will feature first-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture with UN Secretary General
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Leisure travel still off limits - how long can they survive?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Grohmann - Director of the Specialist Tourism Unit at BDO South Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DPE on next move to get SAA back in the air
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonny Mashika - Deputy DG Aviation at the Dept. of Public Enterprises
Today at 07:20
Treasury on whether government will help struggling business beyond July 31
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder of Sorbet and The Hatch Institute
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 July 2020 7:43 PM
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
#67000litres for Mandela Day

#67000litres for Mandela Day

15 July 2020 5:04 AM

The team at SA Harvest uses refrigerated vehicles that they utilize to deliver perishable and non-perishable food to their network of organizations to assist them in providing nourishing meals to their people.

Guest: Ozzy Nel, Operations Manager at SA Harvest 

Topic: #67000litres for Mandela Day

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

15 July 2020 5:37 AM

In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng's and the Western Cape's schools are in hotspots.  In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic:  One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, Director General at Department Of Basic Education 

Topic: DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kennels for Mandela Day

14 July 2020 5:07 AM

For Mandela Day every year, the NGO builds 100 waterproof dog kennels from scratch. They then give these to dogs who don't have shelter along with a bed or blanket and a 5kg bag of dog food. This year, the NGO says time is against them and they have so far only produced 43 of these kennels.

Guest: Imogen Tarita, Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust

Topics: Kennels for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol out, curfew back

13 July 2020 5:55 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am.  President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources.  Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations.   Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.

Topic: Alcohol out, curfew back

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

67 000 meals for Mandela Day

13 July 2020 5:21 AM

The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub, has invited 30 businesses to donate R 5 000 each that will be matched by the NPO to buy over 15 tons of ingredients. These ingredients will be used to pack and distribute 67,000 meals on Mandela Day on the 18th of July.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel's Plein, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities.  The team at ChangeMakersHub believe that the achievements of the last 14 weeks can be done in one week.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel's Plain, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities

Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub
Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

10 July 2020 6:13 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday's with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

10 July 2020 5:07 AM

United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown.  United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown,

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

9 July 2020 6:51 AM

From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA truck strike persists

9 July 2020 5:42 AM

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday.  A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town. Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several freeways on Tuesday.  Foreign nationals working in the logistics industry in South Africa have been quoted saying they are being targeted despite meeting the requirements for their jobs
Guest: Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive at Road Freight Association 
Topics: SA truck strike persists
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How reliable is a thermometer?

9 July 2020 5:05 AM

A lot of people have reported that their temperature reading taken when arriving at work or going to a store does not seem accurate.  Professors in the field of physiology, Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell, have written an article on why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19. According to the professors, measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. They add that the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.

Topic: How reliable is a thermometer?

Guest: Dr Jody  Boffa, Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

15 July 2020 5:28 AM

Swiftly waning COVID-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge

14 July 2020 9:42 PM

Fined for breaking lockdown rules? You may now have a criminal record

14 July 2020 9:35 PM

