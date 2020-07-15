The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

Today at 12:05 Closing of schools will be decided by Cabinet – Education Department The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Today at 12:10 Should we save the school year? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jonathan Jansen- Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

Today at 12:10 The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Today at 12:15 Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lidia Morawska, Professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland Uni.

Today at 12:15 DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Sara Black

Today at 12:23 Fita back in court to appeal dismissal of tobacco case against The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

Today at 12:23 Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN

Today at 12:27 Lift The Ban - Tobacco industry urges SA to sign petition. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zacharia Motsumi South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance Spokesperson

Today at 12:27 Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe

Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks

Today at 12:37 Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster media briefing underway- Dip In. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking

Today at 12:40 Record year for creation of BPO jobs The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Clayton Williams - Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape at Business Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)

Today at 12:41 Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Black players take a stand- South African Cricket Update The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stuart Hess- Sport Writer

Today at 12:45 Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Louis Fishman - Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College

Today at 12:52 Experience Durban July as it gallops into your virtual space. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stephen Marshall- Gold Circle marketing executive.

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

Today at 13:20 SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jaco Booyens

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape

Today at 18:48 There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual - Internet of things The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

