From the Continent: African Nurses

Today at 12:05
Closing of schools will be decided by Cabinet – Education Department
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Should we save the school year?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonathan Jansen- Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:10
The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:15
Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lidia Morawska, Professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland Uni.
Today at 12:15
DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 12:23
Fita back in court to appeal dismissal of tobacco case against
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:23
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Theto Mahlakoana
Theto Mahlakoana - at EWN
Today at 12:27
Lift The Ban - Tobacco industry urges SA to sign petition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zacharia Motsumi South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Cecil Rhodes 'beheaded' at Cape Town monument
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster media briefing underway- Dip In.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 12:40
Record year for creation of BPO jobs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clayton Williams - Chief Skills officer for the Western Cape at Business Processing Enabling South Africa (Bpesa)
Today at 12:41
Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Black players take a stand- South African Cricket Update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Louis Fishman - Assistant Prof at Brooklyn College
Today at 12:52
Experience Durban July as it gallops into your virtual space.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stephen Marshall- Gold Circle marketing executive.
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
From a drug den in Hillbrow to the top of the bestsellers list Author and publisher Melinda Ferguson celebrates 20 years clean and sober with the relaunch of her bestselling memoirs. 15 July 2020 10:40 AM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Local
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
From the Continent: African Nurses

From the Continent: African Nurses

15 July 2020 6:52 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

15 July 2020 6:09 AM

Topics:From the Continent: The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated tourism revenues and left donor-funded wildlife conservation hanging in the balance. In neighbouring Tanzania, many rangers have lost their jobs as tourism has dwindled, putting more pressure on Team Lioness and other community rangers because they are forced to patrol larger areas. There are fears that fewer rangers could prompt a spike in poaching, threatening the delicate balance of the ecosystem and future tourism. Part of the ranger’s job is to relay information to the national Kenya Wildlife Service, and talk to the community to gather intelligence – though this activity has become more difficult during the pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

15 July 2020 5:37 AM

In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng’s and the Western Cape’s schools are in hotspots.  In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic:  One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, Director General at Department Of Basic Education 

Topic: DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#67000litres for Mandela Day

15 July 2020 5:04 AM

The team at SA Harvest uses refrigerated vehicles that they utilize to deliver perishable and non-perishable food to their network of organizations to assist them in providing nourishing meals to their people.

Guest: Ozzy Nel, Operations Manager at SA Harvest 

Topic: #67000litres for Mandela Day

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kennels for Mandela Day

14 July 2020 5:07 AM

For Mandela Day every year, the NGO builds 100 waterproof dog kennels from scratch. They then give these to dogs who don't have shelter along with a bed or blanket and a 5kg bag of dog food. This year, the NGO says time is against them and they have so far only produced 43 of these kennels.

Guest: Imogen Tarita, Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust

Topics: Kennels for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol out, curfew back

13 July 2020 5:55 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am.  President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources.  Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations.   Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.

Topic: Alcohol out, curfew back

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

67 000 meals for Mandela Day

13 July 2020 5:21 AM

The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub, has invited 30 businesses to donate R 5 000 each that will be matched by the NPO to buy over 15 tons of ingredients. These ingredients will be used to pack and distribute 67,000 meals on Mandela Day on the 18th of July.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plein, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities.  The team at ChangeMakersHub believe that the achievements of the last 14 weeks can be done in one week.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plain, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities

Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub
Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

10 July 2020 6:13 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

10 July 2020 5:07 AM

United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown.  United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown, as well as to reopen the facilities under strict health protocols.  In its founding affidavit, United Gyms argues that there are 1 036 gyms in South Africa and other suppliers of goods and services that depend on them. About three million people use gym facilities, while the industry injects approximately R21.8 billion per year into the economy.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

9 July 2020 6:51 AM

From the continent: Three innovations made by young Africans to fight covid-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black
15 July 2020 11:47 AM

15 July 2020 11:47 AM

LIVE BLOG: Justice, Crime Prevention ministers brief nation on COVID-19 regulations
15 July 2020 11:36 AM

15 July 2020 11:36 AM

Seeking certainty on schools, Motshekga to meet all basic education stakeholders
15 July 2020 11:24 AM

15 July 2020 11:24 AM

