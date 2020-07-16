PPEs for ECDs

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How many probiotics should you take?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Leon Dicks - Distinguished Professor of Microbiology at Stellenbosch University and developer of entiro
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays - Sustainable Streetwear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Discovery Health on alcohol ban benefits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive of Discovery Health
Today at 07:20
New IPID boss selection process under fire
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:13
Wednesday Panel: new findings on SA's unemployment and hunger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Senior researcher at the research on Socioeconomic Policy Group at Stellenbosch University,
Prof Daniela Casale - Associate professor at the school of economics and finance at Wits University
Today at 08:21
Wedneday panel cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Anthony Leeming-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Moderation is Key to Unlocking the Alcohol Abuse Issue in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ask Africa Covid survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 15 July 2020 10:10 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
PPEs for ECDs

PPEs for ECDs

16 July 2020 5:08 AM

The Centre for Early Childhood Development will be hosting a SnapScan Mandela Day Donation Drive-by in aid of their #PPEforECD campaign, helping struggling ECD centres get the mandatory Personal Protective Equipment in order to re-open.  The centre says although the High Court has ruled that ECD centres are legally allowed to open, many are still not able to do so due to the expensive PPE requirements. In many cases, R4000 is more than an ECD principal’s salary and is a huge amount to pay after receiving no salary for four months.  With their Mandela Day Donation Drive-By, the centre aims to raise enough funds to support 200 ECD centres at R 4000 each, to open their doors. 

Topic: PPEs for ECDs

Guest: Chanel  Fredericks, Programme Manager  at Centre For Early Childhood Development

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng

16 July 2020 5:31 AM

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has a new boss after Parliament’s police committee approved the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng. Ntlaseng will take up the job, replacing Robert McBride. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the process to find a suitable candidate was a long and tedious process. He said after three attempts to recruit an IPID boss, he'd finally decided on Ntlaseng.  IPID has been without a permanent boss since the departure of Robert McBride in February last year. This came after MPs refused to back any decision to renew his contract. 

Topics: New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng

Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: African Nurses

15 July 2020 6:52 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

15 July 2020 6:09 AM

Topics:From the Continent: The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated tourism revenues and left donor-funded wildlife conservation hanging in the balance. In neighbouring Tanzania, many rangers have lost their jobs as tourism has dwindled, putting more pressure on Team Lioness and other community rangers because they are forced to patrol larger areas. There are fears that fewer rangers could prompt a spike in poaching, threatening the delicate balance of the ecosystem and future tourism. Part of the ranger’s job is to relay information to the national Kenya Wildlife Service, and talk to the community to gather intelligence – though this activity has become more difficult during the pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

15 July 2020 5:37 AM

In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng’s and the Western Cape’s schools are in hotspots.  In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic:  One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, Director General at Department Of Basic Education 

Topic: DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#67000litres for Mandela Day

15 July 2020 5:04 AM

The team at SA Harvest uses refrigerated vehicles that they utilize to deliver perishable and non-perishable food to their network of organizations to assist them in providing nourishing meals to their people.

Guest: Ozzy Nel, Operations Manager at SA Harvest 

Topic: #67000litres for Mandela Day

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kennels for Mandela Day

14 July 2020 5:07 AM

For Mandela Day every year, the NGO builds 100 waterproof dog kennels from scratch. They then give these to dogs who don't have shelter along with a bed or blanket and a 5kg bag of dog food. This year, the NGO says time is against them and they have so far only produced 43 of these kennels.

Guest: Imogen Tarita, Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust

Topics: Kennels for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol out, curfew back

13 July 2020 5:55 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am.  President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources.  Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations.   Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.

Topic: Alcohol out, curfew back

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

67 000 meals for Mandela Day

13 July 2020 5:21 AM

The non-profit organisation ChangeMakersHub, has invited 30 businesses to donate R 5 000 each that will be matched by the NPO to buy over 15 tons of ingredients. These ingredients will be used to pack and distribute 67,000 meals on Mandela Day on the 18th of July.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plein, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities.  The team at ChangeMakersHub believe that the achievements of the last 14 weeks can be done in one week.  Over 100 beneficiary feeding communities in the Western Cape from Atlantis to Dunoon to Joe Slovo to Phoenix to Brooklyn, Bonteheuwel, Mitchel’s Plain, Lavender Hill and Khayelitsha will all be gifted with soup packs to cook up for their vulnerable communities

Guest: Michelle Korevaar, Founder of ChangeMakersHub
Topic: 67 000 meals for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In-for Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya

10 July 2020 6:13 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Museum about Forgotten Past of Kenya 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

Business

EWN Highlights

Nations slow reopening as resurgent coronavirus stalks globe

16 July 2020 5:39 AM

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again

16 July 2020 5:30 AM

SAA Pilots Association: New airline will only work under competent leadership

15 July 2020 9:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA