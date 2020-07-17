SAHRC supports schools staying open

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
View all Local
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
View all Politics
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
View all Business
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
SAHRC supports schools staying open

SAHRC supports schools staying open

17 July 2020 5:28 AM

Guest : Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission                                                    ( SAHRC)



The South African Human Rights Commission says it supports schools staying open and more children returning to class. The commission says it fully supports UN agency Unicef’s findings that more harm will be done to children if they discontinue learning.

The SAHRC says its position to support children going back to school was based on, among other factors, the fact that by the end of July, depending on the grade pupils were in, children would have lost between 20% and 50% of scheduled school days because of the pandemic. 

The commission says for many poor children the meal they get at school constitutes a high percentage of total food they would receive daily. 

The Chapter 9 institution recently conducted an electronic survey of public schools in the country on their readiness to receive additional pupils. It received 4 485 responses, representing close to 20% of the country's schools.

The poll found that over 90% of the schools surveyed reported that all pupils wore masks at schools, while 95% of them reported staff also wearing masks. 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Build a kennel for Mandela Day

17 July 2020 4:59 AM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda                                                   Animal Clinic Khayelitsha | 



The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is hosting its annual Mandela Day kennel building in a unique manner this year. 

Under normal circumstances, they would invite interested parties to go to their centre in Khayelitsha where they will spend the day building these kennels for animals in need but this year they are encouraging people to do so from the comfort of their own home.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic provides the only permanent, on site veterinary services to the dogs and cats for the community of Khayelitsha. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Malawian Story of What Happens When Two Cultures Collide

16 July 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: A Malawian Story of What Happens When Two Cultures Collide

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng

16 July 2020 5:31 AM

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has a new boss after Parliament’s police committee approved the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng. Ntlaseng will take up the job, replacing Robert McBride. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the process to find a suitable candidate was a long and tedious process. He said after three attempts to recruit an IPID boss, he'd finally decided on Ntlaseng.  IPID has been without a permanent boss since the departure of Robert McBride in February last year. This came after MPs refused to back any decision to renew his contract. 

Topics: New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng

Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PPEs for ECDs

16 July 2020 5:08 AM

The Centre for Early Childhood Development will be hosting a SnapScan Mandela Day Donation Drive-by in aid of their #PPEforECD campaign, helping struggling ECD centres get the mandatory Personal Protective Equipment in order to re-open.  The centre says although the High Court has ruled that ECD centres are legally allowed to open, many are still not able to do so due to the expensive PPE requirements. In many cases, R4000 is more than an ECD principal’s salary and is a huge amount to pay after receiving no salary for four months.  With their Mandela Day Donation Drive-By, the centre aims to raise enough funds to support 200 ECD centres at R 4000 each, to open their doors. 

Topic: PPEs for ECDs

Guest: Chanel  Fredericks, Programme Manager  at Centre For Early Childhood Development

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: African Nurses

15 July 2020 6:52 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

15 July 2020 6:09 AM

Topics:From the Continent: The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya's Wildlife

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated tourism revenues and left donor-funded wildlife conservation hanging in the balance. In neighbouring Tanzania, many rangers have lost their jobs as tourism has dwindled, putting more pressure on Team Lioness and other community rangers because they are forced to patrol larger areas. There are fears that fewer rangers could prompt a spike in poaching, threatening the delicate balance of the ecosystem and future tourism. Part of the ranger’s job is to relay information to the national Kenya Wildlife Service, and talk to the community to gather intelligence – though this activity has become more difficult during the pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

15 July 2020 5:37 AM

In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng’s and the Western Cape’s schools are in hotspots.  In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic:  One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, Director General at Department Of Basic Education 

Topic: DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#67000litres for Mandela Day

15 July 2020 5:04 AM

The team at SA Harvest uses refrigerated vehicles that they utilize to deliver perishable and non-perishable food to their network of organizations to assist them in providing nourishing meals to their people.

Guest: Ozzy Nel, Operations Manager at SA Harvest 

Topic: #67000litres for Mandela Day

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kennels for Mandela Day

14 July 2020 5:07 AM

For Mandela Day every year, the NGO builds 100 waterproof dog kennels from scratch. They then give these to dogs who don't have shelter along with a bed or blanket and a 5kg bag of dog food. This year, the NGO says time is against them and they have so far only produced 43 of these kennels.

Guest: Imogen Tarita, Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust

Topics: Kennels for Mandela Day

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

