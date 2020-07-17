SAHRC supports schools staying open

Guest : Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission ( SAHRC)
The South African Human Rights Commission says it supports schools staying open and more children returning to class. The commission says it fully supports UN agency Unicef’s findings that more harm will be done to children if they discontinue learning.
The SAHRC says its position to support children going back to school was based on, among other factors, the fact that by the end of July, depending on the grade pupils were in, children would have lost between 20% and 50% of scheduled school days because of the pandemic.
The commission says for many poor children the meal they get at school constitutes a high percentage of total food they would receive daily.
The Chapter 9 institution recently conducted an electronic survey of public schools in the country on their readiness to receive additional pupils. It received 4 485 responses, representing close to 20% of the country's schools.
The poll found that over 90% of the schools surveyed reported that all pupils wore masks at schools, while 95% of them reported staff also wearing masks.
We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent. Africa.com puts together a Top 10 stories list on its website everyday about what’s happening around Africa.
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is hosting its annual Mandela Day kennel building in a unique manner this year.
Under normal circumstances, they would invite interested parties to go to their centre in Khayelitsha where they will spend the day building these kennels for animals in need but this year they are encouraging people to do so from the comfort of their own home.
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic provides the only permanent, on site veterinary services to the dogs and cats for the community of Khayelitsha.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has a new boss after Parliament’s police committee approved the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng. Ntlaseng will take up the job, replacing Robert McBride. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the process to find a suitable candidate was a long and tedious process. He said after three attempts to recruit an IPID boss, he'd finally decided on Ntlaseng. IPID has been without a permanent boss since the departure of Robert McBride in February last year. This came after MPs refused to back any decision to renew his contract.
The Centre for Early Childhood Development will be hosting a SnapScan Mandela Day Donation Drive-by in aid of their #PPEforECD campaign, helping struggling ECD centres get the mandatory Personal Protective Equipment in order to re-open. The centre says although the High Court has ruled that ECD centres are legally allowed to open, many are still not able to do so due to the expensive PPE requirements. In many cases, R4000 is more than an ECD principal’s salary and is a huge amount to pay after receiving no salary for four months. With their Mandela Day Donation Drive-By, the centre aims to raise enough funds to support 200 ECD centres at R 4000 each, to open their doors.
The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated tourism revenues and left donor-funded wildlife conservation hanging in the balance. In neighbouring Tanzania, many rangers have lost their jobs as tourism has dwindled, putting more pressure on Team Lioness and other community rangers because they are forced to patrol larger areas. There are fears that fewer rangers could prompt a spike in poaching, threatening the delicate balance of the ecosystem and future tourism. Part of the ranger’s job is to relay information to the national Kenya Wildlife Service, and talk to the community to gather intelligence – though this activity has become more difficult during the pandemic
In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng’s and the Western Cape’s schools are in hotspots. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic: One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.
The team at SA Harvest uses refrigerated vehicles that they utilize to deliver perishable and non-perishable food to their network of organizations to assist them in providing nourishing meals to their people.
