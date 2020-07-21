Caller Grade 9 Learner Thato reflects on stresses of covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Will our funeral industry cope with spike in Covid-19 deaths?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: No more ADSL?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
Union says Education Dept. is in disarray on school closures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Machipi - Gen Sec: Professional Educators' Union
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Will commercial landlords be lowering their rent as economy sputters along?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erwin Rode - Property Economist And Valuer at Rode & Associates
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alcohol industry wants tax bill deferred
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 11:05
Rain and Huawei jointly launch Africa’s first standalone 5G network
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
ZONDO COMMISSION
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé. 20 July 2020 2:57 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead

21 July 2020 4:59 AM

Despite the level 3 regulations not permitting leisure travel, the hard-hit tourism sector wants the government to reconsider.  CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said the organisation presented a comprehensive tourism recovery plan to Ramaphosa, which was backed by health protocols developed by the industry to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.  The plan is based on a phased approach starting with domestic travel and then the opening of international inbound travel by at least September 2020 to take advantage of the inbound summer high season, which runs from September to April and represents 60 percent of South Africa’s international tourism annual revenue.
Guest: Lee Zama, CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa 
Topics: Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent with Africa.com

20 July 2020 6:08 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya | Editor at Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA to insource security services

20 July 2020 5:41 AM

Processes are in place to recruit 3 000 security officials who would be under the direct employ of Passenger Rail Agency of SA to insource security services in a bid to save its infrastructure from an ongoing invasion by vandals and thieves.

Even before the lockdown started, several lines nationwide were out of operation due to crime. Some trains and stations in some parts of the country had been torched.We're now joined by Prasa spokesperson, Makhosini Mgitywa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Sectional title schemes

20 July 2020 5:08 AM

Guest: Marina Constas | Specialist Sectional Title attorney at BBM attorneys



Sectional title developments often seem like a suburb within a suburb. Each ‘complex’ often has its own culture with mini-communities with a tighter bond than with those outside of the electric fencing, booms and guardhouses.

Owners across the board have been seeking levy relief in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many owners have found themselves in a position where they are struggling to pay their levies as well as their home loan instalments. But what can Sectional Title trustees do to ease burdens during this time?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent with Africa.com

17 July 2020 6:09 AM

Guest : Sokhu Sibiya | Editor at Africa.com|

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent. Africa.com puts together a Top 10 stories list on its website everyday about what’s happening around Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC supports schools staying open

17 July 2020 5:28 AM

Guest : Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission                                                    ( SAHRC)



The South African Human Rights Commission says it supports schools staying open and more children returning to class. The commission says it fully supports UN agency Unicef’s findings that more harm will be done to children if they discontinue learning.

The SAHRC says its position to support children going back to school was based on, among other factors, the fact that by the end of July, depending on the grade pupils were in, children would have lost between 20% and 50% of scheduled school days because of the pandemic. 

The commission says for many poor children the meal they get at school constitutes a high percentage of total food they would receive daily. 

The Chapter 9 institution recently conducted an electronic survey of public schools in the country on their readiness to receive additional pupils. It received 4 485 responses, representing close to 20% of the country's schools.

The poll found that over 90% of the schools surveyed reported that all pupils wore masks at schools, while 95% of them reported staff also wearing masks. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Build a kennel for Mandela Day

17 July 2020 4:59 AM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda                                                   Animal Clinic Khayelitsha | 



The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is hosting its annual Mandela Day kennel building in a unique manner this year. 

Under normal circumstances, they would invite interested parties to go to their centre in Khayelitsha where they will spend the day building these kennels for animals in need but this year they are encouraging people to do so from the comfort of their own home.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic provides the only permanent, on site veterinary services to the dogs and cats for the community of Khayelitsha. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Malawian Story of What Happens When Two Cultures Collide

16 July 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: A Malawian Story of What Happens When Two Cultures Collide

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng

16 July 2020 5:31 AM

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has a new boss after Parliament’s police committee approved the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng. Ntlaseng will take up the job, replacing Robert McBride. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the process to find a suitable candidate was a long and tedious process. He said after three attempts to recruit an IPID boss, he'd finally decided on Ntlaseng.  IPID has been without a permanent boss since the departure of Robert McBride in February last year. This came after MPs refused to back any decision to renew his contract. 

Topics: New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng

Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

Local Lifestyle

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru

Local Politics

EU leaders in 'home stretch' to recovery deal after days of squabbling

21 July 2020 5:29 AM

Over 1mn doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by Sept

20 July 2020 8:31 PM

Emotional Mokonyane says Agrizzi is ‘insensitive,’ has ‘ulterior motives’

20 July 2020 8:23 PM

