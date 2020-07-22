How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
What is happening with Super Rugby?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt tweet claims booze and cigarette bans will stay throughout lockdown It appears the ban on alcohol and cigarettes may be more permanent than initially thought. 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
Sex, Lies, Declassified - Eva Mazza's second Stellenbosch-based romp has arrived Best-selling author Eva Mazza sits down with Pippa Hudson to spill the beans on her latest book Sex, Lies, Declassified... 22 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South... 22 July 2020 1:30 PM
Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall 'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido. 22 July 2020 1:24 PM
SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle' The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died. 22 July 2020 10:25 AM
View all Politics
Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side' "This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA). 22 July 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic

How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic

22 July 2020 6:10 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topics:From the Continent: How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

22 July 2020 5:29 AM

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Policing, tasked to accept or reject police minister Bheki Cele’s nomination of Jennifer Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), were not privy to the recruitment process as it unfolded. Ntlatseng did not appear before the committee for questioning and opposition MPs complained that no independent criteria for vetting the minister’s nomination had been adopted.

Guest: Daneel Knoetze, Reporter at Ground Up 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Waterfront receives Safe Travels stamp

22 July 2020 5:02 AM

The V&A Waterfront is the first attraction in South Africa to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp - the world’s first global safety and hygiene categorisation for travel and tourism.  The V&A Waterfront joins Stellenbosch, as well as an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1 200 companies around the world to be awarded the specially designed Safe Travels stamp, which is awarded once all health and hygiene protocols have been implemented.  The stamp will allow travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognise destination authorities and companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols aligned with the WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols. 

Guest: Donald Kau, Spokesperson - The V&A Waterfront
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Waterfront receives Safe Travels stamp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America

21 July 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller Grade 9 Learner Thato reflects on stresses of covid-19

21 July 2020 5:39 AM

Caller Grade 9 Learner Thato reflects on stresses of covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead

21 July 2020 4:59 AM

Despite the level 3 regulations not permitting leisure travel, the hard-hit tourism sector wants the government to reconsider.  CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said the organisation presented a comprehensive tourism recovery plan to Ramaphosa, which was backed by health protocols developed by the industry to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.  The plan is based on a phased approach starting with domestic travel and then the opening of international inbound travel by at least September 2020 to take advantage of the inbound summer high season, which runs from September to April and represents 60 percent of South Africa’s international tourism annual revenue.
Guest: Lee Zama, CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa 
Topics: Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent with Africa.com

20 July 2020 6:08 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya | Editor at Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA to insource security services

20 July 2020 5:41 AM

Processes are in place to recruit 3 000 security officials who would be under the direct employ of Passenger Rail Agency of SA to insource security services in a bid to save its infrastructure from an ongoing invasion by vandals and thieves.

Even before the lockdown started, several lines nationwide were out of operation due to crime. Some trains and stations in some parts of the country had been torched.We're now joined by Prasa spokesperson, Makhosini Mgitywa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Sectional title schemes

20 July 2020 5:08 AM

Guest: Marina Constas | Specialist Sectional Title attorney at BBM attorneys



Sectional title developments often seem like a suburb within a suburb. Each ‘complex’ often has its own culture with mini-communities with a tighter bond than with those outside of the electric fencing, booms and guardhouses.

Owners across the board have been seeking levy relief in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many owners have found themselves in a position where they are struggling to pay their levies as well as their home loan instalments. But what can Sectional Title trustees do to ease burdens during this time?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent with Africa.com

17 July 2020 6:09 AM

Guest : Sokhu Sibiya | Editor at Africa.com|

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent. Africa.com puts together a Top 10 stories list on its website everyday about what’s happening around Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'

Business

'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'

Local Business Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

MK council calls on ANC, society to follow in footsteps of Andrew Mlangeni

22 July 2020 4:38 PM

Justice Minister: Sentences by suspended Magistrate Bodlani are 'incompetent’

22 July 2020 4:12 PM

'Ill' Deputy President Mabuza bows out of Q&A in Parliament

22 July 2020 3:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA