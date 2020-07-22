Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topics:From the Continent: How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic
Members of the Portfolio Committee on Policing, tasked to accept or reject police minister Bheki Cele’s nomination of Jennifer Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), were not privy to the recruitment process as it unfolded. Ntlatseng did not appear before the committee for questioning and opposition MPs complained that no independent criteria for vetting the minister’s nomination had been adopted.
Guest: Daneel Knoetze, Reporter at Ground Up
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head
The V&A Waterfront is the first attraction in South Africa to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp - the world’s first global safety and hygiene categorisation for travel and tourism. The V&A Waterfront joins Stellenbosch, as well as an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1 200 companies around the world to be awarded the specially designed Safe Travels stamp, which is awarded once all health and hygiene protocols have been implemented. The stamp will allow travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognise destination authorities and companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols aligned with the WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols.
Guest: Donald Kau, Spokesperson - The V&A Waterfront
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Waterfront receives Safe Travels stamp
Topics:From the Continent: Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Caller Grade 9 Learner Thato reflects on stresses of covid-19LISTEN TO PODCAST
Despite the level 3 regulations not permitting leisure travel, the hard-hit tourism sector wants the government to reconsider. CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said the organisation presented a comprehensive tourism recovery plan to Ramaphosa, which was backed by health protocols developed by the industry to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The plan is based on a phased approach starting with domestic travel and then the opening of international inbound travel by at least September 2020 to take advantage of the inbound summer high season, which runs from September to April and represents 60 percent of South Africa’s international tourism annual revenue.
Guest: Lee Zama, CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Topics: Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya | Editor at Africa.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Processes are in place to recruit 3 000 security officials who would be under the direct employ of Passenger Rail Agency of SA to insource security services in a bid to save its infrastructure from an ongoing invasion by vandals and thieves.
Even before the lockdown started, several lines nationwide were out of operation due to crime. Some trains and stations in some parts of the country had been torched.We're now joined by Prasa spokesperson, Makhosini Mgitywa.
Guest: Marina Constas | Specialist Sectional Title attorney at BBM attorneys
Sectional title developments often seem like a suburb within a suburb. Each ‘complex’ often has its own culture with mini-communities with a tighter bond than with those outside of the electric fencing, booms and guardhouses.
Owners across the board have been seeking levy relief in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many owners have found themselves in a position where they are struggling to pay their levies as well as their home loan instalments. But what can Sectional Title trustees do to ease burdens during this time?
Guest : Sokhu Sibiya | Editor at Africa.com|
We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent. Africa.com puts together a Top 10 stories list on its website everyday about what’s happening around Africa.