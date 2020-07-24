According to Corruption Watch, the most common forms of corruption in the country are employment corruption which is at 39%, procurement corruption at 29% and the misappropriation of resources at 16%. In relation to employment corruption in the health sector, the Northern Cape leads the pack with 55% reports. Mpumalanga is hot on their heels with 51%. The province with the lowest employment corruption is Limpopo with 27%. Issues relating to employment corruption include allegations of nepotism and time claimed for work not done.
Guest: Melusi Ncala, Researcher at Corruption Watch
Topics: Corruption Watch: SA health care sector critical
Sometimes stepping away from your workstation is not an option, but getting your fitness fix is. Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how many ways you can power up your body, from your desk. Tune in for the very best tips to workstation workouts.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercises you can do at your desk
From the continent: Nigerian designer's Latest Line a Win for Frontline
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Teacher unions are awaiting feedback from the Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, on the possible re-closure of schools. Motshekga presented their submissions to cabinet this week and gave unions feedback last night. Motshekga is expected to brief the media later this week. Unions have renewed calls for schools to be closed citing an increase in COVID-19 infections. They also say many Grade 12 learners have not gone to school because some schools are not ready to accommodate them, while others still don’t have personal protective equipment. On Friday, unions made a presentation to Motshekga and on Monday met with Deputy Minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and a handful of MECs.
Topics: The latest on the education impasse
Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
The University of Witwatersrand (WITS) has launched the country’s first vaccination trials. The vaccination, which is technically named ChAdOx1-nCOV-19, is aimed at preventing infection by the virus that causes COVID-19. The trial is a partnership between WITS and the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, in the UK. It’s supported by the national Department of Health and the South Africa Medical Research Council (SAMRC), while the R150 million bill is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. More than 100 vaccines are currently under development around the world with at least five of them undergoing human trials at the moment.
Topic: Vaccine development process
Guest: Dr John Woodland, Postdoctoral medicinal chemist with the Drug Discovery and Development Centre at University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topics:From the Continent: How Africa’s Growing Scientific Community Responded to the Pandemic
Members of the Portfolio Committee on Policing, tasked to accept or reject police minister Bheki Cele’s nomination of Jennifer Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), were not privy to the recruitment process as it unfolded. Ntlatseng did not appear before the committee for questioning and opposition MPs complained that no independent criteria for vetting the minister’s nomination had been adopted.
Guest: Daneel Knoetze, Reporter at Ground Up
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head
The V&A Waterfront is the first attraction in South Africa to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp - the world’s first global safety and hygiene categorisation for travel and tourism. The V&A Waterfront joins Stellenbosch, as well as an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1 200 companies around the world to be awarded the specially designed Safe Travels stamp, which is awarded once all health and hygiene protocols have been implemented. The stamp will allow travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognise destination authorities and companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols aligned with the WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols.
Guest: Donald Kau, Spokesperson - The V&A Waterfront
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Waterfront receives Safe Travels stamp
Topics:From the Continent: Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com