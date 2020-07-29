IMF debt ceiling

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen-Beware of this uncapped data scam on Facebook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Women in Business conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thielshad Karriem - MBA stdent at UCT GSB
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Funeral of the late Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni (1925-2020)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:07
Clip
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:08
Funeral of the late Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni (1925-2020)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Court ruling means higher than expected electricity price increases are in store
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 12:10
Clip:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:12
ANC bids farewell to Struggle Stalwart, Andrew Mlangeni.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Extra police deployed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:16
Patrick Gaspard - Remembering Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patrick Gaspard, Open Society Foundations President.
Today at 12:21
Patrick Gaspard draws parallels with the late John Lewis and Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patrick Gaspard, Open Society Foundations President.
Today at 12:23
anc Gauteng spokesperson on their meeting with Khusela today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
SA's Alcohol Coalition Launches #SaveMyLivelihood to Speak Out Against the Catastrophic Impact of the Alcohol Ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 12:28
Gauteng ANC PEC to meet to discuss PPE scandal surrounding the Dikos
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Day 3 of former minister Nathi Nhleko appearance at State Capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Erin Bates
Today at 12:40
STATS SA REPORT: School kids are doing little learning at home'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Hardman
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: CES, the world's biggest tech event, is going online only
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba - chairman at Eskcom
Latest Local
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why Head of Ezintsha at Wits University, Professor Francois Venter, says testing for Covid-19 is waste of time, money, and hospital re... 28 July 2020 6:26 PM
President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators Investigating Directorate Head Advocate Hermione Cronje says this will boost their ability to close the gaps in many cases. 29 July 2020 6:53 AM
Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch Corruption Watch says Khusela Diko's decision to step aside amid an alleged R125 million PPE tender scandal was the right thing to... 28 July 2020 2:53 PM
View all Politics
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
IMF debt ceiling

IMF debt ceiling

29 July 2020 5:26 AM

The International Monetary Fund has approved South Africa’s request for emergency financial support for an amount of US$4.3 billion to help the country mitigate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The IMF funding is a low interest loan that contributes to the government's fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis.  A debt ceiling would set a self-imposed limit on how much the government can borrow. With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints. 

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden, International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: IMF debt ceiling 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?

29 July 2020 6:03 AM

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has faced criticism after listing only one woman in the renaming of railway stations. On Monday, Mr Buhari named 23 train stations after “deserving Nigerians” seen to have contributed to the progress and development of their communities and the country. 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topics:From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?

Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

29 July 2020 5:05 AM

A survey conducted by debt counselling firm, Debt Rescue, has found that 96% of their client base surveyed were stressed about their health, finances or both. 85% of the respondents said their finances were directly impacted by Covid-19 and they needed financial and emotional help. The survey was on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn. It ran over a period of 2 weeks and ended mid-July 2020.  The purpose of the survey was to establish the impact of Covid-19 on consumers. Various questions were asked, relating to financial and emotional impact. The survey was completed by 1040 participants.

Guest: Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

From the Continent: Ethiopia Unveils First Locally Assembled Electric Car

28 July 2020 6:08 AM

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has unveiled a locally assembled electric car from Marathon Motor, a joint venture between Korean auto giant Hyundai and Haile Gebreselassie, most famous for his achievements as a long-distance runner. The prime minister's office said that the project came about after Mr Abiy convinced Hyundai's CEO to establish an electric car assembly plant.  
 
Topics: From the Continent: Ethiopia Unveils First Locally Assembled Electric Car 
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN

28 July 2020 5:38 AM

KwaZulu-Natal has registered 20 000 positive Covid-19 cases in just one week. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says the surge is continuing, with the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts recording more than half of the daily cases.  In terms of the national numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases, KZN has the fourth highest tally countrywide.  The Premier has urged the residents to make use of the quarantine facilities made available by the government. He added that the province has over 16 000 beds available. More than 3 000 of those are isolated.

Guest: Dr. Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN

Are South Africans ready to travel?

28 July 2020 5:05 AM

43% of South Africans said that they would be comfortable traveling internationally.  Travelers are looking forward to setting off, with 35% of respondents indicating they would like to travel as soon as possible after restrictions are lifted, 25% reporting they would travel within 1 to 3 months, 21% within 4 to 6 months and 15% within 7 to 12 months.  Ideal local travel destinations or experiences saw beach holidays topping the list, followed by bush breaks, the Garden Route, then mountain adventures, and exploring a city. Somewhat surprisingly, only 10% opted for a camping holiday.  The Western Cape is the number one province South Africans want to visit when interprovincial travel is permitted, with KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape following behind.
Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 
Topics: Are South Africans ready to travel?

New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

27 July 2020 6:04 AM

Topics: From the Continent: New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Schools allowed to open ahead of 24 August - FEDSAS

27 July 2020 5:37 AM

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools says schools are allowed by law to reopen before the 24 August date given by the government.   On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all public schools would close from today (Monday) for four weeks, with Grade 12s and grade 7s returning a few weeks earlier. Ramaphosa said the decision to close schools for four weeks followed consultations with various entities on how to balance both the academic needs of school children as well as safeguarding their health.

 Guest: Paul Colditz, CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools 

Topic: Schools allowed to open ahead of 24 August - FEDSAS

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Will office space become a thing of the past?

27 July 2020 5:05 AM

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have made provisions for their staff to work from home. This often takes away the need for office space. Is office occupancy declining because people are working from home, is it a case of moving to smaller premises or are people looking forward to getting back to the office?

Guest: Sean Berowsky, Head of Investments and Broking at Broll Properties 

Topic: Will office space become a thing of the past?

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Acoustic Element virtual concert

24 July 2020 6:09 AM
