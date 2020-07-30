Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral 

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:05
Profile: Qiniso Van Damme
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:50
Music Feature: Claire Phillips
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'You can't fix South Africa unless you fix the country's municipalities' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says South Africa can't move forward until the country's dysfunctional municipalities are fixed. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
Camera traps capture 19 native species still living across Cape nature reserves A new conservation study used camera traps to record a total of 19 native species across 12 City of Cape Town nature reserves. 31 July 2020 5:13 PM
Massive decline in rhino poaching during hard lockdown Rhino poaching has decreased by almost 53% in the first six months of 2020 as a result of the nationwide lockdown in South Africa. 31 July 2020 3:51 PM
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral

Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral

30 July 2020 4:59 AM

Caller:  David, Diepkloof, 

Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their

31 July 2020 6:07 AM

Topic: From the Continent: How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their FortunesGuest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The ins and outs of centralised procurement

31 July 2020 5:36 AM

The South African Council of Churches has called on the government to centralise its procurement system. This is in order to avoid corruption in the tender awarding process.  The statement by the council comes after numerous suspicious tenders for the procurement of PPEs. The most notable instance is that of the R125 million tender awarded to the husband of the Presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko. 

Guest: Ajay Lalu, Managing Director at Black Light Consulting 

Topics: The ins and outs of centralised procurement

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

31 July 2020 5:07 AM

Guess what? Those strolls you do (or think about taking), can actually lead you on a path to great health.  Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how walking can get you looking, feeling, and living good. Tune in for the very best workout tips from this Giraffe - the Cape's foremost fitness aficianado.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

Nedbank on savings month

30 July 2020 6:11 AM

Guest: Sisandile Cikido, Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank 

Topics: Nedbank on savings month

Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land

30 July 2020 5:39 AM

The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement has called on the government to do more than just acknowledge the country's land and housing issues. It says it cannot be right that people who would otherwise have no home to go to are exposed to violent evictions on a regular basis.

Topics: Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land 

Guest: Sbu Zikode, President  at Abahlali Basemjondolo 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Health: Daily nutritious meals

30 July 2020 5:16 AM

Since the start of the lockdown, the Peninsula School Feeding Association has been continuously working in different communities to ensure that school learners get a hearty meal on a daily basis.  Since its inception in 1958, the NPO has fed thousands of children at primary, secondary and special needs schools, Early Childhood Development Centres and TVET colleges with the aim to reduce short term hunger, enhance children’s ability to learn through school feeding and increase school attendance.  In addition to many other things, the association provides schools with ingredients for a set weekly breakfast and lunch menu. 

Topic: Health: Daily nutritious meals

Guest: Petrina Pekoe, Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?

29 July 2020 6:03 AM

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has faced criticism after listing only one woman in the renaming of railway stations. On Monday, Mr Buhari named 23 train stations after “deserving Nigerians” seen to have contributed to the progress and development of their communities and the country. 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topics:From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?

IMF debt ceiling

29 July 2020 5:26 AM

The International Monetary Fund has approved South Africa’s request for emergency financial support for an amount of US$4.3 billion to help the country mitigate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The IMF funding is a low interest loan that contributes to the government's fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis.  A debt ceiling would set a self-imposed limit on how much the government can borrow. With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints. 

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden, International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: IMF debt ceiling 

Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

29 July 2020 5:05 AM

A survey conducted by debt counselling firm, Debt Rescue, has found that 96% of their client base surveyed were stressed about their health, finances or both. 85% of the respondents said their finances were directly impacted by Covid-19 and they needed financial and emotional help. The survey was on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn. It ran over a period of 2 weeks and ended mid-July 2020.  The purpose of the survey was to establish the impact of Covid-19 on consumers. Various questions were asked, relating to financial and emotional impact. The survey was completed by 1040 participants.

Guest: Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

ISS highlights ‘silver lining’ in latest crime stats

1 August 2020 8:57 AM

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo asked to step down

1 August 2020 8:30 AM

Trump says will bar TikTok from US

1 August 2020 8:01 AM

