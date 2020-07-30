Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral 

A survey conducted by debt counselling firm, Debt Rescue, has found that 96% of their client base surveyed were stressed about their health, finances or both. 85% of the respondents said their finances were directly impacted by Covid-19 and they needed financial and emotional help. The survey was on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn. It ran over a period of 2 weeks and ended mid-July 2020. The purpose of the survey was to establish the impact of Covid-19 on consumers. Various questions were asked, relating to financial and emotional impact. The survey was completed by 1040 participants.



Guest: Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topic: Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

