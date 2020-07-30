Health: Daily nutritious meals

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest data proves Western Cape passed Covid 91 peak
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Oti
Today at 10:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thielshad Karriem
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Interministerial committee on farm murders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:05
Groote Schuur Lung Unit starts Covid-19 vaccine trials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Keertan Dheda - Head of Pulmonology at UCT & Groote Schuur Hospital at UCT
Today at 11:20
Want to start an airline? Boeing wrote a step by step how to guide
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 11:32
Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:18
Andile Ramaphosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health
Today at 12:45
A top Cape Town hotel will now do your laundry - and even fix your appliances
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Godenir - General Manager at Peninsula Hotel
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:20
TransUnion Financial Hardship Studies - 9 out of 10 consumers worried about ability to pay loans, as job losses surge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carmen Williams
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.
Today at 16:20
Are there any political agenda's in the NCC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:05
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)
Today at 18:09
Anglo American results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds National Lottery Commission's Ndivhuho Mafela says the statements made by DA's Mathew Cuthbert were factually incorrect. 30 July 2020 8:25 AM
ConCourt rules right to citizenship for kids born outside country with SA parent Court ends 7-year-long battle declaring 4 Africans in the case to be SA citizens says Liesl Muller of Lawyers for Human Rights, 30 July 2020 8:01 AM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Local
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province. 29 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa 'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader. 29 July 2020 1:06 PM
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works. 29 July 2020 12:15 PM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
WC govt hosts webinar series to help put local tourism industry back on the map The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host a weekly webinar series starting from Thursday 30 July. 29 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Business
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What's trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: Daily nutritious meals

Health: Daily nutritious meals

30 July 2020 5:16 AM

Since the start of the lockdown, the Peninsula School Feeding Association has been continuously working in different communities to ensure that school learners get a hearty meal on a daily basis.  Since its inception in 1958, the NPO has fed thousands of children at primary, secondary and special needs schools, Early Childhood Development Centres and TVET colleges with the aim to reduce short term hunger, enhance children’s ability to learn through school feeding and increase school attendance.  In addition to many other things, the association provides schools with ingredients for a set weekly breakfast and lunch menu. 

Topic: Health: Daily nutritious meals

Guest: Petrina Pekoe, Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Nedbank on savings month

30 July 2020 6:11 AM

Guest: Sisandile Cikido, Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank 

Topics: Nedbank on savings month

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land

30 July 2020 5:39 AM

The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement has called on the government to do more than just acknowledge the country's land and housing issues. It says it cannot be right that people who would otherwise have no home to go to are exposed to violent evictions on a regular basis.

Topics: Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land 

Guest: Sbu Zikode, President  at Abahlali Basemjondolo 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral

30 July 2020 4:59 AM

Caller:  David, Diepkloof, 

Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?

29 July 2020 6:03 AM

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has faced criticism after listing only one woman in the renaming of railway stations. On Monday, Mr Buhari named 23 train stations after “deserving Nigerians” seen to have contributed to the progress and development of their communities and the country. 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topics:From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IMF debt ceiling

29 July 2020 5:26 AM

The International Monetary Fund has approved South Africa’s request for emergency financial support for an amount of US$4.3 billion to help the country mitigate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The IMF funding is a low interest loan that contributes to the government's fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis.  A debt ceiling would set a self-imposed limit on how much the government can borrow. With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints. 

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden, International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: IMF debt ceiling 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

29 July 2020 5:05 AM

A survey conducted by debt counselling firm, Debt Rescue, has found that 96% of their client base surveyed were stressed about their health, finances or both. 85% of the respondents said their finances were directly impacted by Covid-19 and they needed financial and emotional help. The survey was on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn. It ran over a period of 2 weeks and ended mid-July 2020.  The purpose of the survey was to establish the impact of Covid-19 on consumers. Various questions were asked, relating to financial and emotional impact. The survey was completed by 1040 participants.

Guest: Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Ethiopia Unveils First Locally Assembled Electric Car

28 July 2020 6:08 AM

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has unveiled a locally assembled electric car from Marathon Motor, a joint venture between Korean auto giant Hyundai and Haile Gebreselassie, most famous for his achievements as a long-distance runner. The prime minister's office said that the project came about after Mr Abiy convinced Hyundai's CEO to establish an electric car assembly plant.  
 
Topics: From the Continent: Ethiopia Unveils First Locally Assembled Electric Car 
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN

28 July 2020 5:38 AM

KwaZulu-Natal has registered 20 000 positive Covid-19 cases in just one week. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says the surge is continuing, with the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts recording more than half of the daily cases.  In terms of the national numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases, KZN has the fourth highest tally countrywide.  The Premier has urged the residents to make use of the quarantine facilities made available by the government. He added that the province has over 16 000 beds available. More than 3 000 of those are isolated.

Guest: Dr. Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are South Africans ready to travel?

28 July 2020 5:05 AM

43% of South Africans said that they would be comfortable traveling internationally.  Travelers are looking forward to setting off, with 35% of respondents indicating they would like to travel as soon as possible after restrictions are lifted, 25% reporting they would travel within 1 to 3 months, 21% within 4 to 6 months and 15% within 7 to 12 months.  Ideal local travel destinations or experiences saw beach holidays topping the list, followed by bush breaks, the Garden Route, then mountain adventures, and exploring a city. Somewhat surprisingly, only 10% opted for a camping holiday.  The Western Cape is the number one province South Africans want to visit when interprovincial travel is permitted, with KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape following behind.
Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 
Topics: Are South Africans ready to travel?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds

30 July 2020

Local Politics

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

30 July 2020

Business Opinion Local

Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week

30 July 2020

Local Lifestyle

Gauteng health officials encouraged by 100,000 COVID-19 recoveries

30 July 2020 7:31 AM

30 July 2020 7:31 AM

Reiger Park residents fear for their lives, safety following violent protests

30 July 2020 6:55 AM

30 July 2020 6:55 AM

Police investigate breach of lockdown rules at Mlangeni house

30 July 2020 6:32 AM

30 July 2020 6:32 AM

