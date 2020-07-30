Health: Daily nutritious meals

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest data proves Western Cape passed Covid 91 peak Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Michael Oti

Today at 10:20 UCT GSB Feature Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Thielshad Karriem

Today at 10:45 Western Cape Interministerial committee on farm murders Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Today at 11:05 Groote Schuur Lung Unit starts Covid-19 vaccine trials Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Keertan Dheda - Head of Pulmonology at UCT & Groote Schuur Hospital at UCT

Today at 11:20 Want to start an airline? Boeing wrote a step by step how to guide Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Today at 11:32 Ebrahim Rasool -The OneAfrica Awards Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:18 Andile Ramaphosa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark van der Heever - Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health

Today at 12:45 A top Cape Town hotel will now do your laundry - and even fix your appliances The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Godenir - General Manager at Peninsula Hotel

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:20 TransUnion Financial Hardship Studies - 9 out of 10 consumers worried about ability to pay loans, as job losses surge Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Carmen Williams

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.

Today at 16:20 Are there any political agenda's in the NCC Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman

Today at 17:05 PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)

Today at 18:09 Anglo American results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

