Guest: Sisandile Cikido, Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank
Topics: Nedbank on savings month
Topic: From the Continent: How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their FortunesGuest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The South African Council of Churches has called on the government to centralise its procurement system. This is in order to avoid corruption in the tender awarding process. The statement by the council comes after numerous suspicious tenders for the procurement of PPEs. The most notable instance is that of the R125 million tender awarded to the husband of the Presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko.
Guest: Ajay Lalu, Managing Director at Black Light Consulting
Topics: The ins and outs of centralised procurement
Guess what? Those strolls you do (or think about taking), can actually lead you on a path to great health. Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how walking can get you looking, feeling, and living good. Tune in for the very best workout tips from this Giraffe - the Cape's foremost fitness aficianado.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise
The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement has called on the government to do more than just acknowledge the country's land and housing issues. It says it cannot be right that people who would otherwise have no home to go to are exposed to violent evictions on a regular basis.
Topics: Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land
Guest: Sbu Zikode, President at Abahlali Basemjondolo
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Since the start of the lockdown, the Peninsula School Feeding Association has been continuously working in different communities to ensure that school learners get a hearty meal on a daily basis. Since its inception in 1958, the NPO has fed thousands of children at primary, secondary and special needs schools, Early Childhood Development Centres and TVET colleges with the aim to reduce short term hunger, enhance children’s ability to learn through school feeding and increase school attendance. In addition to many other things, the association provides schools with ingredients for a set weekly breakfast and lunch menu.
Topic: Health: Daily nutritious meals
Guest: Petrina Pekoe, Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Caller: David, Diepkloof,
Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has faced criticism after listing only one woman in the renaming of railway stations. On Monday, Mr Buhari named 23 train stations after “deserving Nigerians” seen to have contributed to the progress and development of their communities and the country.
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topics:From the Continent: Why aren't Nigerian Women Getting the Recognition they deserve?
The International Monetary Fund has approved South Africa’s request for emergency financial support for an amount of US$4.3 billion to help the country mitigate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IMF funding is a low interest loan that contributes to the government's fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis. A debt ceiling would set a self-imposed limit on how much the government can borrow. With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints.
Guest: Oscar Van Heerden, International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: IMF debt ceiling
A survey conducted by debt counselling firm, Debt Rescue, has found that 96% of their client base surveyed were stressed about their health, finances or both. 85% of the respondents said their finances were directly impacted by Covid-19 and they needed financial and emotional help. The survey was on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn. It ran over a period of 2 weeks and ended mid-July 2020. The purpose of the survey was to establish the impact of Covid-19 on consumers. Various questions were asked, relating to financial and emotional impact. The survey was completed by 1040 participants.
Guest: Annaline Van Der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Covid-19 survey: Financial and emotional help needed