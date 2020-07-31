How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their

Since the start of the lockdown, the Peninsula School Feeding Association has been continuously working in different communities to ensure that school learners get a hearty meal on a daily basis. Since its inception in 1958, the NPO has fed thousands of children at primary, secondary and special needs schools, Early Childhood Development Centres and TVET colleges with the aim to reduce short term hunger, enhance children’s ability to learn through school feeding and increase school attendance. In addition to many other things, the association provides schools with ingredients for a set weekly breakfast and lunch menu.



Topic: Health: Daily nutritious meals



Guest: Petrina Pekoe, Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

