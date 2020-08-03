Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Norma Gigaba appears in court: bail extended to 14 Sept case transferred to the regional court in Pretoria.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
EWN: Noma Gigaba appears in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
HAWKS explain their involvement in Norma Gigaba case. [Pre- Record]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi - HAWKS Spokesperson
Today at 12:12
Unrest continues in Kraaifontein during land protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Phito - community activist at Community advisory services (NPO)
Today at 12:15
C19 People’s Coalition on uniting people in national day of working class action #C19MassAction
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith ! Xam Duarte - member at C19 Peoples Coalition
Today at 12:15
The ANC unravels as scandals over procurements take center stage.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Sithembile Mbete- Political Analyst lecturer- Dept of Political Sciences at the University PTA
Today at 12:23
Steenhuisen challenges Ramaphosa: Come face MPs on questionable Covid-19 contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
John Steenhuisen
Today at 12:23
Regulations on closure of schools gazetted.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:26
The Public Protector's office inundated with Covid-19 related complaints of conduct & service failure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oupa Segwale - Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector
Today at 12:27
Union reacts to gazetted regulations and Matrics back at school.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU
Today at 12:28
SAPS: How many people have been and arrested for having dop and entjies in their possession
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at SA Police Service
Today at 12:37
Child dagga criminality rulings stands up for children's rights.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ozah - Director at Centre For Child Law
Today at 12:37
HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER EXTENDS THE VALIDITY OF VISAS WHICH EXPIRED DURING THE LOCKDOWN AND CALLS FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS INTO THE DRAFT SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENSHIP ACT REGULATIONS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 12:40
AGSA: Municipal audit shows 72% clean financial record for W Cape. How does good forensic accounting help with good governance?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharonne Adams - Western Cape Business Executive AG at Auditor-General Of South Africa
Today at 12:41
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga released on bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 12:45
Ceo of impact hub retrenched herself so staff could keep their jobs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandi Dyani - CEO at Impact Hub (JHB)
Today at 12:45
Jo'burg Parks opened!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:52
NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:20
#LightSAred National Campaign for the entertainment and events industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sharif Baker
Today at 13:45
How are caters and function venues surviving/ Food Fanatics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elaine Rousseau
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes- Pura
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yaseen Begg
Today at 15:10
Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 15:40
Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Today at 16:10
Scientist says we need to rethink alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:05
Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM (WAITING FOR EMAIL): Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hawks probing personal domestic spats for politicians is a no no - legal expert Public Law expert Cathy Powell says politicians using the Hawks as their own personal police force compromises its independence. 3 August 2020 9:16 AM
DBE revises school calendar again Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year. 3 August 2020 8:40 AM
[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg Yusuf Abramjee posted a CCTV video of men hijacking a car at a petrol station in Johannesburg in full view of attendants. 3 August 2020 7:37 AM
View all Local
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, l... 3 August 2020 11:35 AM
David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress The ANC has remained mum on whether it plans to axe Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. 2 August 2020 1:23 PM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
View all Politics
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
View all Business
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges

Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges

3 August 2020 5:03 AM

There are major backlogs at the various deeds offices around the country. Deeds offices are essential in the purchases or transfer of property in the country. The problem being that deeds offices are regularly closed for extended periods of time due to Covid-19 infections. Since there are clear protocols in place, this is seen as an overreaction and a huge obstacle to economic activity. It even resulted in a court case. Despite legal interventions, the issue persists. The Western Cape office has been covered most extensively, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture and how the effects trickle down
Guest: Carla  Niehaus, Property Attorney and Conveyancer at VGV Attorneys
Topic: Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Review: Black is King

3 August 2020 6:06 AM

Black Is King is a 2020 musical film and visual album directed, written and executive produced by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. 

Topic: Review: Black is King

Guest: Anele Mdoda, Host of the 947 Breakfast Club at 947

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are there divisions in the ANC?

3 August 2020 5:42 AM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior members of the ANC.  Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in an R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million. Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured an R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Topic: Are there divisions in the ANC?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their

31 July 2020 6:07 AM

Topic: From the Continent: How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their FortunesGuest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ins and outs of centralised procurement

31 July 2020 5:36 AM

The South African Council of Churches has called on the government to centralise its procurement system. This is in order to avoid corruption in the tender awarding process.  The statement by the council comes after numerous suspicious tenders for the procurement of PPEs. The most notable instance is that of the R125 million tender awarded to the husband of the Presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko. 

Guest: Ajay Lalu, Managing Director at Black Light Consulting 

Topics: The ins and outs of centralised procurement

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

31 July 2020 5:07 AM

Guess what? Those strolls you do (or think about taking), can actually lead you on a path to great health.  Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how walking can get you looking, feeling, and living good. Tune in for the very best workout tips from this Giraffe - the Cape's foremost fitness aficianado.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank on savings month

30 July 2020 6:11 AM

Guest: Sisandile Cikido, Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank 

Topics: Nedbank on savings month

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land

30 July 2020 5:39 AM

The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement has called on the government to do more than just acknowledge the country's land and housing issues. It says it cannot be right that people who would otherwise have no home to go to are exposed to violent evictions on a regular basis.

Topics: Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land 

Guest: Sbu Zikode, President  at Abahlali Basemjondolo 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Daily nutritious meals

30 July 2020 5:16 AM

Since the start of the lockdown, the Peninsula School Feeding Association has been continuously working in different communities to ensure that school learners get a hearty meal on a daily basis.  Since its inception in 1958, the NPO has fed thousands of children at primary, secondary and special needs schools, Early Childhood Development Centres and TVET colleges with the aim to reduce short term hunger, enhance children’s ability to learn through school feeding and increase school attendance.  In addition to many other things, the association provides schools with ingredients for a set weekly breakfast and lunch menu. 

Topic: Health: Daily nutritious meals

Guest: Petrina Pekoe, Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral

30 July 2020 4:59 AM

Caller:  David, Diepkloof, 

Frustrated with number of people to attend the funeral 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist

Politics Local

David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress

Politics

[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

Local

Hawks probing personal domestic spats for politicians is a no no - legal expert

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Kieswetter: It’s too soon to tell if new mechanisms will save Sars

3 August 2020 11:49 AM

Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID

3 August 2020 11:29 AM

DBE: The 2020 academic year won’t roll over into next year

3 August 2020 10:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA