From the Continent: African countries open for tourists

Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goldin
Today at 15:20
Eskom and SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 15:50
Improved port operations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 16:10
Blitzboks prepare to return to training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle audits of Western Cape cabinet members
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Philips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Latest Local
CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car A young waiter at Jakes restaurant in Tokai has died after he chased cellphone thieves who rode over him while fleeing the scene i... 4 August 2020 2:23 PM
W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help? "We need to understand residents’ lived experience of the pandemic," says Mireille Wenger. Is the government doing what it should? 4 August 2020 1:38 PM
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues. 4 August 2020 1:32 PM
'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a 140-page document with all the evidence has been submitted to the High Court. 4 August 2020 11:54 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
From the Continent: African countries open for tourists

From the Continent: African countries open for tourists

4 August 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: African countries open for tourists 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


Cycling reimagined during Covid-19

4 August 2020 5:09 AM

As events begin to open up, Cycling South Africa has put several safety procedures in place for riders to adhere to on race day.  Some of these include, having a valid membership to participate in any cycling events.  There will be no spectators or gatherings permitted at events. There will also be no prize giving after the event.  Under level 3, a number of events are planned from the first of September. The include; small batched events, road cycling, road criterium races, MTB XCO, MTB DHI, MTB Enduro, track cycling, and BMX events.

Guest: Ciska du Plessis Austin, President at Cycling South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Cycling reimagined during Covid-19

Review: Black is King

3 August 2020 6:06 AM

Black Is King is a 2020 musical film and visual album directed, written and executive produced by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. 

Topic: Review: Black is King

Guest: Anele Mdoda, Host of the 947 Breakfast Club at 947

Are there divisions in the ANC?

3 August 2020 5:42 AM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior members of the ANC.  Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in an R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million. Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured an R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Topic: Are there divisions in the ANC?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges

3 August 2020 5:03 AM

There are major backlogs at the various deeds offices around the country. Deeds offices are essential in the purchases or transfer of property in the country. The problem being that deeds offices are regularly closed for extended periods of time due to Covid-19 infections. Since there are clear protocols in place, this is seen as an overreaction and a huge obstacle to economic activity. It even resulted in a court case. Despite legal interventions, the issue persists. The Western Cape office has been covered most extensively, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture and how the effects trickle down
Guest: Carla  Niehaus, Property Attorney and Conveyancer at VGV Attorneys
Topic: Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their

31 July 2020 6:07 AM

Topic: From the Continent: How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their FortunesGuest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The ins and outs of centralised procurement

31 July 2020 5:36 AM

The South African Council of Churches has called on the government to centralise its procurement system. This is in order to avoid corruption in the tender awarding process.  The statement by the council comes after numerous suspicious tenders for the procurement of PPEs. The most notable instance is that of the R125 million tender awarded to the husband of the Presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko. 

Guest: Ajay Lalu, Managing Director at Black Light Consulting 

Topics: The ins and outs of centralised procurement

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

31 July 2020 5:07 AM

Guess what? Those strolls you do (or think about taking), can actually lead you on a path to great health.  Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how walking can get you looking, feeling, and living good. Tune in for the very best workout tips from this Giraffe - the Cape's foremost fitness aficianado.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

Nedbank on savings month

30 July 2020 6:11 AM

Guest: Sisandile Cikido, Head of Retail Investments at Nedbank 

Topics: Nedbank on savings month

Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land

30 July 2020 5:39 AM

The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement has called on the government to do more than just acknowledge the country's land and housing issues. It says it cannot be right that people who would otherwise have no home to go to are exposed to violent evictions on a regular basis.

Topics: Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land 

Guest: Sbu Zikode, President  at Abahlali Basemjondolo 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help?

Local

[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday

Local

'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors

Local

Cape Town waiter killed trying to stop cellphone thieves

4 August 2020 2:15 PM

Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure

4 August 2020 2:07 PM

KZN govt officials implicated in R22m procurement irregularities suspended

4 August 2020 1:57 PM

