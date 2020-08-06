Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
South African in Beirut shares account of life in Lebanon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Shammas - South African living in Beirut at ...
Today at 08:07
UDM: we can get to 2024 without ANC government
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Special SIU tribunal stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:38
Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 10:45
Gift of the givers to hand over brand new hospital wing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett...
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can't be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men.
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don't think far enough
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards.
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas.
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo...
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi...
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie...
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'...
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened.
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state's brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East.
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can't be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

6 August 2020 5:01 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Lockdown hijacking

6 August 2020 6:06 AM

According to Tracker SA's crime statistics between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise. This is on par with the release of the country's crime stats (last week) which indicated that hijackings went up by 13%.   Tracker's data was recorded from their more than 1.1 million installed trackers across the country.  There has also been a change in the day of the week and time of the day that a hijacking takes place. You now have a high chance of being hijacked between Tuesday and Saturday and less chance of being hijacked on a Sunday and Monday. During the week, people are more likely to be hijacked between 11 am and midnight, and lunchtime hours on a weekend.  The provinces and towns most affected; Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape.

Guest:  Ron  Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Topics: Lockdown hijacking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Second wave possible?

6 August 2020 5:41 AM

Health officials have warned that the country might see a second wave of Covid-19. The second wave could be stronger than the first one if South Africans do not practice social distancing , practice proper hygiene and wear their masks.  Meanwhile, a team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organization will soon be in the country to guide the government in its response to the Pandemic.  Seventeen of them are due to touch down on Wednesday.

Topics: Covid-19: Second wave possible? 

Guest:  Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prioritizing immunizations

6 August 2020 5:14 AM

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, this week noted this concern that kids are missing their regular immunizations. He said this is due to parent's fears that their children would be exposed to Covid-19 while at a health facility.   Speaking during a virtual gathering to mark World Breastfeeding Week, Mkhize assured parents that Covid-19 patients are kept separate from other patients. 

Topic: Prioritising immunizations

Guest: Dr. Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

5 August 2020 5:09 AM

Sars has reportedly sent out about 3.1 million text messages to taxpayers whose tax returns will be automatically assessed this year.  They will calculate your results based on the information that they have at their disposal.  This includes information they received from your employer, medical scheme and retirement annuity. They present you with an amount (that'll either be negative or positive) and ask you to accept or edit your return on their digital channels.
Guest: Matthew Haddon, Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: African countries open for tourists

4 August 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: African countries open for tourists 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cycling reimagined during Covid-19

4 August 2020 5:09 AM

As events begin to open up, Cycling South Africa has put several safety procedures in place for riders to adhere to on race day.  Some of these include, having a valid membership to participate in any cycling events.  There will be no spectators or gatherings permitted at events. There will also be no prize giving after the event.  Under level 3, a number of events are planned from the first of September. The include; small batched events, road cycling, road criterium races, MTB XCO, MTB DHI, MTB Enduro, track cycling, and BMX events.

Guest: Ciska du Plessis Austin, President at Cycling South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Cycling reimagined during Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Review: Black is King

3 August 2020 6:06 AM

Black Is King is a 2020 musical film and visual album directed, written and executive produced by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. 

Topic: Review: Black is King

Guest: Anele Mdoda, Host of the 947 Breakfast Club at 947

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are there divisions in the ANC?

3 August 2020 5:42 AM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior members of the ANC.  Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in an R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million. Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured an R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Topic: Are there divisions in the ANC?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges

3 August 2020 5:03 AM

There are major backlogs at the various deeds offices around the country. Deeds offices are essential in the purchases or transfer of property in the country. The problem being that deeds offices are regularly closed for extended periods of time due to Covid-19 infections. Since there are clear protocols in place, this is seen as an overreaction and a huge obstacle to economic activity. It even resulted in a court case. Despite legal interventions, the issue persists. The Western Cape office has been covered most extensively, but it's worth looking at the bigger picture and how the effects trickle down
Guest: Carla  Niehaus, Property Attorney and Conveyancer at VGV Attorneys
Topic: Deeds offices and Covid-19 challenges
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

