Women in fitness

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA to send special envoy to Zimbabwe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Bergman Relations - DA shadow minister of international relations
Today at 07:20
Zondo Commission in focus: asbestos housing scandal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erin Bates - Legal journalist
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Get it rice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kamini Pather - Owner and Chef at Fudy
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel - Owner of Gap Coffee Company
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Latest Local
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to... 6 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Local
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with allege... 6 August 2020 7:26 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Women in fitness

Women in fitness

7 August 2020 5:08 AM

With so much enthusiasm for fitness going around lately, Liezel van der Westhuizen gets candid about the local women in fitness who deserve a bit more praise.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Women in fitness


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

PSL resumes

7 August 2020 5:33 AM

The editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about the long-awaited resumption of the Premier Soccer League in SA.  

Guest: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer LadumaYes

Topics: PSL resumes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search for Common Ground

7 August 2020 4:49 AM

A Republican, Jordan Blashek and a Democrat, Christopher Haugh from the United States, joined Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to talk about their journey across 44 states, covering 20 000 miles over a three year period to find common ground.

 Guests: Jordan Blashek and Christoper Haugh, authors of Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a search for common ground.

Topic: Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search for Common Ground

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown hijacking

6 August 2020 6:06 AM

According to Tracker SA's crime statistics between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise. This is on par with the release of the country's crime stats (last week) which indicated that hijackings went up by 13%.   Tracker's data was recorded from their more than 1.1 million installed trackers across the country.  There has also been a change in the day of the week and time of the day that a hijacking takes place. You now have a high chance of being hijacked between Tuesday and Saturday and less chance of being hijacked on a Sunday and Monday. During the week, people are more likely to be hijacked between 11 am and midnight, and lunchtime hours on a weekend.  The provinces and towns most affected; Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape.

Guest:  Ron  Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Topics: Lockdown hijacking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Second wave possible?

6 August 2020 5:41 AM

Health officials have warned that the country might see a second wave of Covid-19. The second wave could be stronger than the first one if South Africans do not practice social distancing , practice proper hygiene and wear their masks.  Meanwhile, a team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organization will soon be in the country to guide the government in its response to the Pandemic.  Seventeen of them are due to touch down on Wednesday.

Topics: Covid-19: Second wave possible? 

Guest:  Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prioritizing immunizations

6 August 2020 5:14 AM

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, this week noted this concern that kids are missing their regular immunizations. He said this is due to parent's fears that their children would be exposed to Covid-19 while at a health facility.   Speaking during a virtual gathering to mark World Breastfeeding Week, Mkhize assured parents that Covid-19 patients are kept separate from other patients. 

Topic: Prioritising immunizations

Guest: Dr. Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

6 August 2020 5:01 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

5 August 2020 5:09 AM

Sars has reportedly sent out about 3.1 million text messages to taxpayers whose tax returns will be automatically assessed this year.  They will calculate your results based on the information that they have at their disposal.  This includes information they received from your employer, medical scheme and retirement annuity. They present you with an amount (that'll either be negative or positive) and ask you to accept or edit your return on their digital channels.
Guest: Matthew Haddon, Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: African countries open for tourists

4 August 2020 6:07 AM

Topics:From the Continent: African countries open for tourists 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cycling reimagined during Covid-19

4 August 2020 5:09 AM

As events begin to open up, Cycling South Africa has put several safety procedures in place for riders to adhere to on race day.  Some of these include, having a valid membership to participate in any cycling events.  There will be no spectators or gatherings permitted at events. There will also be no prize giving after the event.  Under level 3, a number of events are planned from the first of September. The include; small batched events, road cycling, road criterium races, MTB XCO, MTB DHI, MTB Enduro, track cycling, and BMX events.

Guest: Ciska du Plessis Austin, President at Cycling South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Cycling reimagined during Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

Politics

Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast

Local

CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures

Local

Mkhize to keep a close eye on KZN as COVID-19 infections rise rapidly

7 August 2020 7:04 AM

Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved

7 August 2020 6:21 AM

US death toll soars as global virus cases top 19 mn

7 August 2020 5:39 AM

