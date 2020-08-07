PSL resumes

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA to send special envoy to Zimbabwe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Bergman Relations - DA shadow minister of international relations
Guests
Darren Bergman Relations - DA shadow minister of international relations
125
Today at 07:20
Zondo Commission in focus: asbestos housing scandal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erin Bates - Legal journalist
Guests
Erin Bates - Legal journalist
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Get it rice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kamini Pather - Owner and Chef at Fudy
Guests
Kamini Pather - Owner and Chef at Fudy
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
125
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:32
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel - Owner of Gap Coffee Company
Guests
Wayne Farrel - Owner of Gap Coffee Company
125
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
125
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
125
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
125
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
125
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Guests
Marlene le Roux
125
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Guests
Refiloe Joala
125
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Guests
Zolani Mahola
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up