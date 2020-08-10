Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Crime in CBD down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mo Hendricks
Today at 12:10
Minister of Women's Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities reflects on 2020 Women's day
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Department Of Telecommunications & Postal Services
Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize - Deputy Minister at Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize
Dr Hlengiwe Mkhize
Today at 12:14
Derek Hanekom responds to Zuma's apology for “known enemy agent” tweet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Minister at Department Of Tourism
Today at 12:17
Women Affected by Mining United in Action highlights plight of women in mining sector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francina Nkosi - National Convener at Women Affected by Mining United in Action (WAMUA)
Today at 12:19
Why did the st james huts burn?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aimee Kuhl
Today at 12:22
14 CT officials to be disciplined over Beitbridge border fence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 12:27
Has the virtual parliament worked?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cedric Frolick - Deputy Chairman Sport Portfoli/Member Nkandla Ad Hoc Cte at Parliament
Today at 12:37
Follow up: CoCT relooks its homelessness strategy, Street People Policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 12:45
Lock down survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paolo Giuricich - Founder & Organisation Development Consultant at Smarter EQ
Today at 12:52
Gender pay gap - what rights do women have?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:08
Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Janeesha Perumal - Are Manager at Business Partners
Today at 18:20
Importance of financial literacy for women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Kruger - CEO at SAFEPOD
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown' Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey. 10 August 2020 9:10 AM
Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases. 10 August 2020 8:29 AM
City of Cape Town demand SAPS speed up probe into killing of traffic officer 46-year-old Deon Sampson died, after being run over and dragged along by a taxi during a roadblock in Khayelitsha. 9 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
Response to PPE corruption: 'It's as though the ANC is speaking from two mouths' Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh talks about the two factions centred around President Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. 10 August 2020 10:13 AM
[WATCH] President delivers keynote address #WomansDay2020 National #WomensDay2020 keynote address under the global #GenerationEquality campaign is addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa. 9 August 2020 1:13 PM
[WATCH] ANC vet Carolus outraged at Magashule's son profiteering from PPE 'It is just shocking. I think there is no excuse for it, It is immoral, it is unethical,' says former ANC sec-gen Cheryl Carolus. 9 August 2020 12:12 PM
View all Politics
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
View all Business
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Tennis SA

Tennis SA

10 August 2020 6:19 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane to discuss the return of tennis events and to give an update on TSA's agreement with the Rafa Nadal Academy

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA

Topic: Tennis SA


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Women helping women

10 August 2020 5:04 AM

Social Science student at the University of the Free State, Nkcubeko Noyila, joins Africa Melane to talk about her foundation which focuses on unemployment, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy. She also talks about the App, Rebooked, she created for books lovers.

Guest: Nkcubeko  Noyila, Developer at Rebooked (App)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Women helping women

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL resumes

7 August 2020 5:33 AM

The editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about the long-awaited resumption of the Premier Soccer League in SA.  

Guest: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer LadumaYes

Topics: PSL resumes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women in fitness

7 August 2020 5:08 AM

With so much enthusiasm for fitness going around lately, Liezel van der Westhuizen gets candid about the local women in fitness who deserve a bit more praise.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Women in fitness

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search for Common Ground

7 August 2020 4:49 AM

A Republican, Jordan Blashek and a Democrat, Christopher Haugh from the United States, joined Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to talk about their journey across 44 states, covering 20 000 miles over a three year period to find common ground.

 Guests: Jordan Blashek and Christoper Haugh, authors of Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a search for common ground.

Topic: Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search for Common Ground

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown hijacking

6 August 2020 6:06 AM

According to Tracker SA's crime statistics between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise. This is on par with the release of the country's crime stats (last week) which indicated that hijackings went up by 13%.   Tracker's data was recorded from their more than 1.1 million installed trackers across the country.  There has also been a change in the day of the week and time of the day that a hijacking takes place. You now have a high chance of being hijacked between Tuesday and Saturday and less chance of being hijacked on a Sunday and Monday. During the week, people are more likely to be hijacked between 11 am and midnight, and lunchtime hours on a weekend.  The provinces and towns most affected; Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape.

Guest:  Ron  Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Topics: Lockdown hijacking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Second wave possible?

6 August 2020 5:41 AM

Health officials have warned that the country might see a second wave of Covid-19. The second wave could be stronger than the first one if South Africans do not practice social distancing , practice proper hygiene and wear their masks.  Meanwhile, a team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organization will soon be in the country to guide the government in its response to the Pandemic.  Seventeen of them are due to touch down on Wednesday.

Topics: Covid-19: Second wave possible? 

Guest:  Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prioritizing immunizations

6 August 2020 5:14 AM

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, this week noted this concern that kids are missing their regular immunizations. He said this is due to parent's fears that their children would be exposed to Covid-19 while at a health facility.   Speaking during a virtual gathering to mark World Breastfeeding Week, Mkhize assured parents that Covid-19 patients are kept separate from other patients. 

Topic: Prioritising immunizations

Guest: Dr. Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

6 August 2020 5:01 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

5 August 2020 5:09 AM

Sars has reportedly sent out about 3.1 million text messages to taxpayers whose tax returns will be automatically assessed this year.  They will calculate your results based on the information that they have at their disposal.  This includes information they received from your employer, medical scheme and retirement annuity. They present you with an amount (that'll either be negative or positive) and ask you to accept or edit your return on their digital channels.
Guest: Matthew Haddon, Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

Local Politics

'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown'

Local Politics

SA citizens trust in Ramaphosa dropped from 85% to 67% over lockdown - survey

Politics

EWN Highlights

Is the International Criminal Court a scary thought for ANC govt?

10 August 2020 11:05 AM

SA Council of churches to 'mobilse’ societal response against corruption

10 August 2020 10:55 AM

Justice for Rev Dolley-Major–CT civil groups refused to celebrate Women’s Day

10 August 2020 10:19 AM

