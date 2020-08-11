PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
Police brutality on the rise
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wayne Ncube - Deputy Director at Laywer For Human Rights
Today at 05:50
A tribute to Bob Mabena
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tracy Going - Former Presenter at Morning Live
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Another excellent Restaurant Rescue Project Voucher deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neill Anthony - Chef at La Mouette
Today at 06:40
Tech industry confronts offensive terms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emma Dicks - Founder and director at CodeSpace
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane
Today at 07:20
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill (finally) published
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 08:07
Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Machipi
Today at 08:21
Living through Post-COVID syndrome
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH Western Cape Department Of Health HOD Keith Cloete says in the past 7 days only 73 cases reported in Khayelitsha. 10 August 2020 5:37 PM
Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission Professor Shabir Mahdi, at the NICD explains why immunising as many people as possible once there is a vaccine is crucial. 10 August 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty 'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom. 10 August 2020 1:18 PM
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day. 10 August 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
View all Business
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

11 August 2020 5:07 AM

Owner of a local business in Bonteheuwel, Faldela Abrahams, who has had to tailor her business slightly to adapt to Covid-19. The ladies of CMT on Main have gone from making garments for major fashion retailers and schools to making PPEs for frontline workers.

Guest: Faldela Abrahams, Owner at CMT on Main

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Tennis SA

10 August 2020 6:19 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane to discuss the return of tennis events and to give an update on TSA's agreement with the Rafa Nadal Academy

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA

Topic: Tennis SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women helping women

10 August 2020 5:04 AM

Social Science student at the University of the Free State, Nkcubeko Noyila, joins Africa Melane to talk about her foundation which focuses on unemployment, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy. She also talks about the App, Rebooked, she created for books lovers.

Guest: Nkcubeko  Noyila, Developer at Rebooked (App)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Women helping women

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL resumes

7 August 2020 5:33 AM

The editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about the long-awaited resumption of the Premier Soccer League in SA.  

Guest: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer LadumaYes

Topics: PSL resumes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women in fitness

7 August 2020 5:08 AM

With so much enthusiasm for fitness going around lately, Liezel van der Westhuizen gets candid about the local women in fitness who deserve a bit more praise.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Women in fitness

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search for Common Ground

7 August 2020 4:49 AM

A Republican, Jordan Blashek and a Democrat, Christopher Haugh from the United States, joined Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to talk about their journey across 44 states, covering 20 000 miles over a three year period to find common ground.

 Guests: Jordan Blashek and Christoper Haugh, authors of Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a search for common ground.

Topic: Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search for Common Ground

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown hijacking

6 August 2020 6:06 AM

According to Tracker SA's crime statistics between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise. This is on par with the release of the country's crime stats (last week) which indicated that hijackings went up by 13%.   Tracker's data was recorded from their more than 1.1 million installed trackers across the country.  There has also been a change in the day of the week and time of the day that a hijacking takes place. You now have a high chance of being hijacked between Tuesday and Saturday and less chance of being hijacked on a Sunday and Monday. During the week, people are more likely to be hijacked between 11 am and midnight, and lunchtime hours on a weekend.  The provinces and towns most affected; Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape.

Guest:  Ron  Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Topics: Lockdown hijacking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Second wave possible?

6 August 2020 5:41 AM

Health officials have warned that the country might see a second wave of Covid-19. The second wave could be stronger than the first one if South Africans do not practice social distancing , practice proper hygiene and wear their masks.  Meanwhile, a team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organization will soon be in the country to guide the government in its response to the Pandemic.  Seventeen of them are due to touch down on Wednesday.

Topics: Covid-19: Second wave possible? 

Guest:  Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prioritizing immunizations

6 August 2020 5:14 AM

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, this week noted this concern that kids are missing their regular immunizations. He said this is due to parent's fears that their children would be exposed to Covid-19 while at a health facility.   Speaking during a virtual gathering to mark World Breastfeeding Week, Mkhize assured parents that Covid-19 patients are kept separate from other patients. 

Topic: Prioritising immunizations

Guest: Dr. Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head at Sanofi Pasteur South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

6 August 2020 5:01 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH

Local

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

Local Politics

Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission

Local

Biden expected to announce US presidential running mate this week - source

11 August 2020 5:17 AM

England COVID test and trace scheme changes tack after mixed results

11 August 2020 5:12 AM

Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

10 August 2020 8:58 PM

