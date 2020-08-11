PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

According to Tracker SA's crime statistics between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise. This is on par with the release of the country's crime stats (last week) which indicated that hijackings went up by 13%. Tracker's data was recorded from their more than 1.1 million installed trackers across the country. There has also been a change in the day of the week and time of the day that a hijacking takes place. You now have a high chance of being hijacked between Tuesday and Saturday and less chance of being hijacked on a Sunday and Monday. During the week, people are more likely to be hijacked between 11 am and midnight, and lunchtime hours on a weekend. The provinces and towns most affected; Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape.



Guest: Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker



Topics: Lockdown hijacking

