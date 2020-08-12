Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Shilowa on explosive Zondo Commission testimony
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 07:20
Cat (allegedy) run over by Cape cops
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 08:07
Safety concerns as SA airports lose crucial landing systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 08:21
Funeral costs rise amid pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Manesh Govender - President at National Funeral Directors Association
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Topic is how online learning has been revolutionused by COVID 19 and what employment opportunities could be avail for trainers and facilitators online now
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday' Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend... 11 August 2020 6:36 PM
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel. 11 August 2020 5:49 PM
Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent. 11 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Local
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Business
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime? "Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!" 11 August 2020 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

12 August 2020 6:05 AM

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, comments on the "disappointing" North Gauteng High Court judgement which halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers. 

Guest: Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Topics: Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Public to get direct line to NPA head office

12 August 2020 5:41 AM

The German government has pledged about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority. This will assist the NPA in their endeavor to create a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials directly to Shamila Batohi’s office. NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, speaks to Africa Melane about the logistics.

Guest: Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Public to get a direct line to NPA head office

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Youth Day

12 August 2020 5:04 AM

The Chairperson of the Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice, Paula Hildebrand, talks to Africa Melane about her work with youths as we mark International Youth Day.

Guest: Paula Hildebrand, Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: International Youth Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A tribute to Bob Mabena by Tracy Going

11 August 2020 6:08 AM

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Former colleague and friend, Tracy Going, shares fond memories of their time in broadcast together. The broadcast legend died on Monday. 

Guest: Tracy Going, Former Presenter at Morning Lives 

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: A tribute to Bob Mabena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police brutality on the rise

11 August 2020 5:30 AM

There has been more than a 32% increase in complaints about alleged police brutality since the start of lockdown. The increase was seen between March and May 2020. Compared to Ipid figures from the same time in 2019, this is 200 more reports. Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights, Wayne Ncube, shares their numbers.

Guest: Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Police brutality on the rise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

11 August 2020 5:07 AM

Owner of a local business in Bonteheuwel, Faldela Abrahams, who has had to tailor her business slightly to adapt to Covid-19. The ladies of CMT on Main have gone from making garments for major fashion retailers and schools to making PPEs for frontline workers.

Guest: Faldela Abrahams, Owner at CMT on Main

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tennis SA

10 August 2020 6:19 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane to discuss the return of tennis events and to give an update on TSA's agreement with the Rafa Nadal Academy

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA

Topic: Tennis SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women helping women

10 August 2020 5:04 AM

Social Science student at the University of the Free State, Nkcubeko Noyila, joins Africa Melane to talk about her foundation which focuses on unemployment, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy. She also talks about the App, Rebooked, she created for books lovers.

Guest: Nkcubeko  Noyila, Developer at Rebooked (App)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Women helping women

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL resumes

7 August 2020 5:33 AM

The editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about the long-awaited resumption of the Premier Soccer League in SA.  

Guest: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer LadumaYes

Topics: PSL resumes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women in fitness

7 August 2020 5:08 AM

With so much enthusiasm for fitness going around lately, Liezel van der Westhuizen gets candid about the local women in fitness who deserve a bit more praise.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Women in fitness

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

Business Politics

Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport

Local

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Solidarity, UASA head to court to force Denel to pay staff outstanding salaries

12 August 2020 6:44 AM

UIF opens fourth case of COVID-19 scheme fund abuse with Hawks

12 August 2020 6:35 AM

Powerball Results: Tuesday, 11 August 2020

12 August 2020 6:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA