DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, comments on the "disappointing" North Gauteng High Court judgement which halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers.
Guest: Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Topics: Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power
The German government has pledged about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority. This will assist the NPA in their endeavor to create a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials directly to Shamila Batohi’s office. NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, speaks to Africa Melane about the logistics.
Guest: Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Public to get a direct line to NPA head office
The Chairperson of the Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice, Paula Hildebrand, talks to Africa Melane about her work with youths as we mark International Youth Day.
Guest: Paula Hildebrand, Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: International Youth Day
Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Former colleague and friend, Tracy Going, shares fond memories of their time in broadcast together. The broadcast legend died on Monday.
Guest: Tracy Going, Former Presenter at Morning Lives
Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: A tribute to Bob Mabena
There has been more than a 32% increase in complaints about alleged police brutality since the start of lockdown. The increase was seen between March and May 2020. Compared to Ipid figures from the same time in 2019, this is 200 more reports. Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights, Wayne Ncube, shares their numbers.
Guest: Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Police brutality on the rise
Owner of a local business in Bonteheuwel, Faldela Abrahams, who has had to tailor her business slightly to adapt to Covid-19. The ladies of CMT on Main have gone from making garments for major fashion retailers and schools to making PPEs for frontline workers.
Guest: Faldela Abrahams, Owner at CMT on Main
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel
The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane to discuss the return of tennis events and to give an update on TSA's agreement with the Rafa Nadal Academy
Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA
Topic: Tennis SA
Social Science student at the University of the Free State, Nkcubeko Noyila, joins Africa Melane to talk about her foundation which focuses on unemployment, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy. She also talks about the App, Rebooked, she created for books lovers.
Guest: Nkcubeko Noyila, Developer at Rebooked (App)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Women helping women
The editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about the long-awaited resumption of the Premier Soccer League in SA.
Guest: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer LadumaYes
Topics: PSL resumes
With so much enthusiasm for fitness going around lately, Liezel van der Westhuizen gets candid about the local women in fitness who deserve a bit more praise.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Women in fitness