Property market recovering

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Is South Africa really ready for level 2?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management
Today at 12:10
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Today at 12:10
Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:15
Efforts for COCT to create its own clean elec supply dealt a court blow - CER explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicole Loser - Attorney at Centre For Environmental Rights
Today at 12:15
LIVE: Dipping into State Capture Live to see who the secret witness will be...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
SA First Forum is marching to NPA offices demanding they take a stand against corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:23
DCJ Postpones the cross examination of Mr McBride and also Mr Ncube's evidence for next Thursday, The commission now adjourns until 12:00 pm to hear the evidence of the witness whom their name is not revealed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Why can' the restoration of the Bonteheuwel MPC be approved?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:37
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Losni Naidoo - Project Director: Integrated Reporting at SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)
Today at 12:41
Mauritius oil spill: Almost all fuel oil pumped out of MV Wakashio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jean Luc Emile, Chief Editor for Radio Plus- Mauritius.
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:45
South African residing in Mauritius explains how they are helping with the catastrophic oil spill.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Corrine Roberts- Residing in Mauritius.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
EWN’s Cindy Poluta chatted to motorcyclist and the first South African to win a MotoGP race, Brad Binder. He claimed victory in the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.
Today at 12:56
Let’s Get Behind Virtual Slipper Week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Julia Sotirianakos, Reach for a Dream CEO.
Today at 13:20
The Justice Desk launches hard-hitting campaign challenging men to respond to GBV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
JESSICA DEWHURST
Today at 13:45
How has lockdown impacted The Big Issue vendors?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Today at 14:10
Breaking new ground with SA's first plus size male model
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Campbell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lillia Lessev
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lillia Lessev
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: insights into understanding cash flow for any business in an uncertain economic environment.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference. 13 August 2020 12:02 PM
Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal'... 13 August 2020 10:35 AM
Western Cape secession 'a completely dumb idea that legally can never happen' Constitutional law expert De Vos says Parliament has to amend the Constitution with two-thirds majority which will never happen. 13 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Local
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliame... 12 August 2020 4:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
View all Politics
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule "Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!" 13 August 2020 9:03 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property market recovering

Property market recovering

13 August 2020 6:07 AM

FNB senior economist, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, joins Africa Melane to talk about the "unexpected rapid recovery" of the property market. According to FNB data, house prices rose by 1.4% in July

Guest: Siphamandla Mkhwanazi | Senior Economist  at FNB

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Property market recovering


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Dates for matric 2020 exams confirmed

13 August 2020 5:31 AM

The Department of Basic Education has announced that the metric class of 2020 will sit for their final exams from 5 November and will conclude on 15 December. The Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, Basil Manuel, reacts to the news. Cape.
Guest:  Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Dates for matric 2020 exams confirmed 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

12 August 2020 6:05 AM

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, comments on the "disappointing" North Gauteng High Court judgement which halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers. 

Guest: Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Topics: Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public to get direct line to NPA head office

12 August 2020 5:41 AM

The German government has pledged about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority. This will assist the NPA in their endeavor to create a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials directly to Shamila Batohi’s office. NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, speaks to Africa Melane about the logistics.

Guest: Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Public to get a direct line to NPA head office

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Youth Day

12 August 2020 5:04 AM

The Chairperson of the Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice, Paula Hildebrand, talks to Africa Melane about her work with youths as we mark International Youth Day.

Guest: Paula Hildebrand, Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: International Youth Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A tribute to Bob Mabena by Tracy Going

11 August 2020 6:08 AM

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Former colleague and friend, Tracy Going, shares fond memories of their time in broadcast together. The broadcast legend died on Monday. 

Guest: Tracy Going, Former Presenter at Morning Lives 

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: A tribute to Bob Mabena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police brutality on the rise

11 August 2020 5:30 AM

There has been more than a 32% increase in complaints about alleged police brutality since the start of lockdown. The increase was seen between March and May 2020. Compared to Ipid figures from the same time in 2019, this is 200 more reports. Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights, Wayne Ncube, shares their numbers.

Guest: Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Police brutality on the rise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

11 August 2020 5:07 AM

Owner of a local business in Bonteheuwel, Faldela Abrahams, who has had to tailor her business slightly to adapt to Covid-19. The ladies of CMT on Main have gone from making garments for major fashion retailers and schools to making PPEs for frontline workers.

Guest: Faldela Abrahams, Owner at CMT on Main

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: PPEs tailor made in Bonteheuwel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tennis SA

10 August 2020 6:19 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane to discuss the return of tennis events and to give an update on TSA's agreement with the Rafa Nadal Academy

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA

Topic: Tennis SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women helping women

10 August 2020 5:04 AM

Social Science student at the University of the Free State, Nkcubeko Noyila, joins Africa Melane to talk about her foundation which focuses on unemployment, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy. She also talks about the App, Rebooked, she created for books lovers.

Guest: Nkcubeko  Noyila, Developer at Rebooked (App)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Women helping women

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance

Sport Entertainment Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Makhura: Gauteng ready to relax COVID-19 lockdown regulations

13 August 2020 11:47 AM

‘Don’t walk alone’, say KZN police amid suspected serial murders in uMthwalume

13 August 2020 10:37 AM

SA has more than 11,000 COVID-19 deaths after 259 more people die

13 August 2020 10:09 AM

