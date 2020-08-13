Property market recovering

Today at 12:05 Is South Africa really ready for level 2? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management

Today at 12:10 Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Today at 12:10 Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:15 Efforts for COCT to create its own clean elec supply dealt a court blow - CER explains The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nicole Loser - Attorney at Centre For Environmental Rights

Today at 12:15 LIVE: Dipping into State Capture Live to see who the secret witness will be... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:23 SA First Forum is marching to NPA offices demanding they take a stand against corruption The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

Rod Solomons

Today at 12:23 DCJ Postpones the cross examination of Mr McBride and also Mr Ncube's evidence for next Thursday, The commission now adjourns until 12:00 pm to hear the evidence of the witness whom their name is not revealed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Why can' the restoration of the Bonteheuwel MPC be approved? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nadia Mayman De Grass

Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:27 SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:34 What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority

Today at 12:37 Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increas The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson

Today at 12:40 Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Losni Naidoo - Project Director: Integrated Reporting at SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

Today at 12:41 Mauritius oil spill: Almost all fuel oil pumped out of MV Wakashio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jean Luc Emile, Chief Editor for Radio Plus- Mauritius.

Today at 12:45 What Do Your Womenomics Look Like? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Olwethu Leshabane

Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics

Today at 12:45 South African residing in Mauritius explains how they are helping with the catastrophic oil spill. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Corrine Roberts- Residing in Mauritius.

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 EWN’s Cindy Poluta chatted to motorcyclist and the first South African to win a MotoGP race, Brad Binder. He claimed victory in the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.

Today at 12:56 Let’s Get Behind Virtual Slipper Week The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Julia Sotirianakos, Reach for a Dream CEO.

Today at 13:20 The Justice Desk launches hard-hitting campaign challenging men to respond to GBV Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

JESSICA DEWHURST

Today at 13:45 How has lockdown impacted The Big Issue vendors? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue

Today at 14:10 Breaking new ground with SA's first plus size male model Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jade Campbell

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Lillia Lessev Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lillia Lessev

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

