UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday

There has been more than a 32% increase in complaints about alleged police brutality since the start of lockdown. The increase was seen between March and May 2020. Compared to Ipid figures from the same time in 2019, this is 200 more reports. Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights, Wayne Ncube, shares their numbers.



Guest: Wayne Ncube, Deputy Director at Lawyer For Human Rights



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topics: Police brutality on the rise

