Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations

Today at 11:32
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek
Today at 12:05
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:10
Govt is not accepting our post-covid-19 recovery plan - Sacci
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Mthokozisi Xulu - President at South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)
Today at 12:10
(Fita) to continue with its appeal to challenge the legitimacy of the Tobacco ban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:15
Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graham Wood - Managing Director at Tsogo Sun
Today at 12:15
South Africa needs to implement certain evidenced-based measures to ↓ heavy drinking that industry will never agree to- Prof Parry.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC
Today at 12:19
Public Protector's office to inspect Gauteng hospitals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Charles Mohalaba - Chief Operations Officer at Public Protector'S Office
Today at 12:21
preventing second wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 12:23
As we enter Level 2: What is the state of hospitals? Have we reached the peak? Are we ready for the impact after the un-banning of Liquor and Tobacco sales?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anban Pillay- Department of Health DDG.
Today at 12:24
BATSA update
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelo Nico - CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa
Marcelo Nico
Today at 12:27
Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Today at 12:37
One of two men arrested in connection with KZN south coast killings is found dead- One released because of insufficient evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:37
Proteas transformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:40
Islamic State now has its first outpost in southern Africa after capture of key port in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Cummings - Chief Security Analyst: Africa at Signal Risk
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director
Today at 12:41
National Week of Protest to Save ECD Workforce
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Eric Atmore- Representing covid19 society coalition.
Today at 12:45
SNOWFALL AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES ACROSS SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bransby Bulo, Forecaster at SAWS.
Today at 12:45
State of disaster explained
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:52
Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 12:56
How Level 2 lockdown will affect SA rugby
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 13:20
Clarifying the confusion around license extensions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trevor Blake
Today at 13:45
Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucia Mthiyane
Today at 14:23
Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ya'eesh Cader
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations

Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations

17 August 2020 6:10 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council has committed to ensuring that all traders trade responsibly. This is their response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the alcohol ban will be lifted when level two kicks in. A representative of the Alcohol Industry. Lucky Ntimane,  explains what measures will be put in place.

Guest:  Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry

Topic: Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The lifting of alcohol and tobacco bans

17 August 2020 5:35 AM

The Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance of South Africa, Maurice Smithers, speaks to Africa Melane about the pros and cons of the lift of the alcohol and cigarette ban.

Guest: Maurice Smithers, Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: The lifting of alcohol and tobacco bans

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buying property now

17 August 2020 5:06 AM

The CEO of Jawitz Properties, Hershel Jarwitz joins Africa Melane to react to lockdown level 2 and provides some tips to those wanting to buy property right now.

Guest: Hershel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Buying property now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday

14 August 2020 5:39 AM

The Labour Department has announced that it will start processing Temporal Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) applications from Monday, 17 August. UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, joins Africa Melane to explain the new directives.

Topic: UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday

Guest: Teboho Maruping, Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property market recovering

13 August 2020 6:07 AM

FNB senior economist, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, joins Africa Melane to talk about the "unexpected rapid recovery" of the property market. According to FNB data, house prices rose by 1.4% in July

Guest: Siphamandla Mkhwanazi | Senior Economist  at FNB

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Property market recovering

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dates for matric 2020 exams confirmed

13 August 2020 5:31 AM

The Department of Basic Education has announced that the metric class of 2020 will sit for their final exams from 5 November and will conclude on 15 December. The Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, Basil Manuel, reacts to the news. Cape.
Guest:  Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Dates for matric 2020 exams confirmed 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

12 August 2020 6:05 AM

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, comments on the "disappointing" North Gauteng High Court judgement which halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers. 

Guest: Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Topics: Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public to get direct line to NPA head office

12 August 2020 5:41 AM

The German government has pledged about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority. This will assist the NPA in their endeavor to create a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials directly to Shamila Batohi’s office. NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, speaks to Africa Melane about the logistics.

Guest: Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Public to get a direct line to NPA head office

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Youth Day

12 August 2020 5:04 AM

The Chairperson of the Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice, Paula Hildebrand, talks to Africa Melane about her work with youths as we mark International Youth Day.

Guest: Paula Hildebrand, Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: International Youth Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A tribute to Bob Mabena by Tracy Going

11 August 2020 6:08 AM

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena. Former colleague and friend, Tracy Going, shares fond memories of their time in broadcast together. The broadcast legend died on Monday. 

Guest: Tracy Going, Former Presenter at Morning Lives 

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: A tribute to Bob Mabena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

