FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Back to gym we go!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Grant Austin - Spokesperson at FitSA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Will Discovery allow members the option of avoiding gyms?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Another cyber attack. Are your details safe?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Rosewarne - Managing Director at Wolfpack Information Risk
Today at 07:07
Fita: cigarette fight isn't over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Today at 07:20
Major retail chains get ready for legal tobacco and alcohol sales
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Bradshaw - Marketing Director at Pick n Pay
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Mbali Ntuli's challenge to Steenhuisen in race for DA top spot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - DA - KZN
Today at 08:21
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Kenny - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 08:45
Queues outside bottle stores forming?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - EWN News Editor - Cape Town
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on the ANC's parliamentary "power grab"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
Lockdown level2 trading regulations leaves some retailers unhappy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How SA hotels are preparing for level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
When are our libraries reopening ?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rachel Thompson - Insights Director at GfK South Africa
Today at 11:32
Mauritius oil spill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain Storm Report SA has posted a video of hikers filming the snow on Table Mountain in Cape Town. One man can be heard saying, "What w... 17 August 2020 6:06 PM
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-sell... 17 August 2020 4:02 PM
View all Local
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19 Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
View all Business
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act

FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act

18 August 2020 5:29 AM

The Freedom Front Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act in order to put a limitation on the month-to-month extension of the Act. Leader, Pieter Groenewald, speaks to Africa Melane on the party's process of drafting the proposed changes..

Guest: Pieter Groenewald, Leader at Freedom Front Plus

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Time to travel

18 August 2020 5:04 AM

With the announcement of interprovincial travel being permitted under lockdown level 2, the travel and tourism industry is on the road to recovery. General Manager at Flight Centre, Bianca Mazur, joins Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to discuss their newly launched "Homegrown Holidays" domestic travel collection.

Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Time to travel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations

17 August 2020 6:10 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council has committed to ensuring that all traders trade responsibly. This is their response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the alcohol ban will be lifted when level two kicks in. A representative of the Alcohol Industry. Lucky Ntimane,  explains what measures will be put in place.

Guest:  Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry

Topic: Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The lifting of alcohol and tobacco bans

17 August 2020 5:35 AM

The Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance of South Africa, Maurice Smithers, speaks to Africa Melane about the pros and cons of the lift of the alcohol and cigarette ban.

Guest: Maurice Smithers, Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: The lifting of alcohol and tobacco bans

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buying property now

17 August 2020 5:06 AM

The CEO of Jawitz Properties, Hershel Jarwitz joins Africa Melane to react to lockdown level 2 and provides some tips to those wanting to buy property right now.

Guest: Hershel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Buying property now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday

14 August 2020 5:39 AM

The Labour Department has announced that it will start processing Temporal Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) applications from Monday, 17 August. UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, joins Africa Melane to explain the new directives.

Topic: UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday

Guest: Teboho Maruping, Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property market recovering

13 August 2020 6:07 AM

FNB senior economist, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, joins Africa Melane to talk about the "unexpected rapid recovery" of the property market. According to FNB data, house prices rose by 1.4% in July

Guest: Siphamandla Mkhwanazi | Senior Economist  at FNB

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Property market recovering

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dates for matric 2020 exams confirmed

13 August 2020 5:31 AM

The Department of Basic Education has announced that the metric class of 2020 will sit for their final exams from 5 November and will conclude on 15 December. The Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, Basil Manuel, reacts to the news. Cape.
Guest:  Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Dates for matric 2020 exams confirmed 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

12 August 2020 6:05 AM

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, comments on the "disappointing" North Gauteng High Court judgement which halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers. 

Guest: Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Topics: Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public to get direct line to NPA head office

12 August 2020 5:41 AM

The German government has pledged about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority. This will assist the NPA in their endeavor to create a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials directly to Shamila Batohi’s office. NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, speaks to Africa Melane about the logistics.

Guest: Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Public to get a direct line to NPA head office

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated

Local

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in a month

18 August 2020 5:24 AM

Court reinstates sacked Popcru general secretary Nkosinathi Theledi

17 August 2020 9:12 PM

Here's what is allowed under level 2 restrictions

17 August 2020 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA