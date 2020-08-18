FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act

The National Liquor Traders Council has committed to ensuring that all traders trade responsibly. This is their response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the alcohol ban will be lifted when level two kicks in. A representative of the Alcohol Industry. Lucky Ntimane, explains what measures will be put in place.



Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry



Topic: Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations

