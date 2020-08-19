Revitalising the informal economy

The Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, David Francis, highlights four areas within the labour market that will need attention over the next few months; the informal economy, job churn, increasing capital intensity, and gender and work.

Guest: David Francis, Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

