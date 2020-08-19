The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has called on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to make provision for further presentation on the Copyright Amendment Bill. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the bill back to Parliament in June 2020 saying that he had reservations on its constitutionality. The Secretary for the CCSA, Chola Makgamathe, talks to Africa Melane about the amendments they would like to see to the bill.
Guest: Chola Makgamathe, Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill
A local forum is calling for the NPA and the German Ambassador to be charged with impropriety. This follows the German government's pledge of about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority to assist them in creating a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials. A director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, weighs in.
Guest: Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The German money
The Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, David Francis, highlights four areas within the labour market that will need attention over the next few months; the informal economy, job churn, increasing capital intensity, and gender and work.
Guest: David Francis, Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Revitalising the informal economy
Most gyms will open their doors for the first time since the national lockdown began. We speak to the spokesperson of FitSA, Grant Austin, on the measures they have in place to ensure compliance with level 2 regulations.
Guest: Grant Austin, Spokesperson at FitSA
Topics: Back to gym we go!
The Freedom Front Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act in order to put a limitation on the month-to-month extension of the Act. Leader, Pieter Groenewald, speaks to Africa Melane on the party's process of drafting the proposed changes..
Guest: Pieter Groenewald, Leader at Freedom Front Plus
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act
With the announcement of interprovincial travel being permitted under lockdown level 2, the travel and tourism industry is on the road to recovery. General Manager at Flight Centre, Bianca Mazur, joins Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to discuss their newly launched "Homegrown Holidays" domestic travel collection.
Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Time to travel
The National Liquor Traders Council has committed to ensuring that all traders trade responsibly. This is their response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the alcohol ban will be lifted when level two kicks in. A representative of the Alcohol Industry. Lucky Ntimane, explains what measures will be put in place.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry
Topic: Alcohol traders to trade in line with regulations
The Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance of South Africa, Maurice Smithers, speaks to Africa Melane about the pros and cons of the lift of the alcohol and cigarette ban.
Guest: Maurice Smithers, Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The lifting of alcohol and tobacco bans
The CEO of Jawitz Properties, Hershel Jarwitz joins Africa Melane to react to lockdown level 2 and provides some tips to those wanting to buy property right now.
Guest: Hershel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Buying property now
The Labour Department has announced that it will start processing Temporal Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) applications from Monday, 17 August. UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, joins Africa Melane to explain the new directives.
Topic: UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday
Guest: Teboho Maruping, Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour