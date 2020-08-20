Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Check your bank records and credit status, you could be in for a nasty surprise after credit bureau data breach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 11:45
Address Unknown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadine Cloete
Today at 12:15
Scopa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:27
dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:34
golf club renewal lease
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all World
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

20 August 2020 5:07 AM

The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, joins Africa Melane to talk about the latest in sleep patterns in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guest: Dr. Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia


Quality education and a race against time

20 August 2020 6:04 AM

Associate professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Martin Gustafsson, joins Africa Melane to discuss the conclusion of a policy brief that he co-authored which highlights the effect Covid-19 is having on education quality in South Africa. 

Guest: Martin Gustafsson, Researcher at Stellenbosch University

Topic: Quality education and a race against time

Electoral reform in SA

20 August 2020 5:30 AM

Social commentator, Malesela Maubane, says electoral reform in South Africa is overdue. This is in response to the announcement by Mmusi Maimane and Mosiuoa Lekota that they will table a draft Electoral Laws Amendment Bill. 

Guest: Malesela Maubane, Social Commentator

Topics: Electoral reform in SA

Justice ministry responds to a caller

20 August 2020 5:21 AM

The Justice ministry responds to a caller on the Early Breakfast on Wednesday. Themba from Alexandra called in lamenting the online system introduced by the department for urgent summons and other matters. Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, joins Africa Melane to clarify the matter.

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Ministerial Spokesperson - Justice & Correctional Services

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Justice ministry responds to a caller

Copyright Amendment Bill

19 August 2020 6:02 AM

The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has called on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to make provision for further presentation on the Copyright Amendment Bill. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the bill back to Parliament in June 2020 saying that he had reservations on its constitutionality. The Secretary for the CCSA, Chola Makgamathe, talks to Africa Melane about the amendments they would like to see to the bill.

Guest: Chola Makgamathe, Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill

The German money

19 August 2020 5:32 AM

A local forum is calling for the NPA and the German Ambassador to be charged with impropriety. This follows the German government's pledge of about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority to assist them in creating a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials. A director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, weighs in.

Guest: Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The German money

Revitalising the informal economy

19 August 2020 5:09 AM

The Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, David Francis, highlights four areas within the labour market that will need attention over the next few months; the informal economy, job churn, increasing capital intensity, and gender and work.
Guest: David Francis, Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Revitalising the informal economy

Back to gym we go!

18 August 2020 5:54 AM

Most gyms will open their doors for the first time since the national lockdown began. We speak to the spokesperson of FitSA, Grant Austin, on the measures they have in place to ensure compliance with level 2 regulations.

Guest: Grant Austin, Spokesperson at FitSA

Topics: Back to gym we go!

FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act

18 August 2020 5:29 AM

The Freedom Front Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act in order to put a limitation on the month-to-month extension of the Act. Leader, Pieter Groenewald, speaks to Africa Melane on the party's process of drafting the proposed changes..

Guest: Pieter Groenewald, Leader at Freedom Front Plus

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: FF Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act

Time to travel

18 August 2020 5:04 AM

With the announcement of interprovincial travel being permitted under lockdown level 2, the travel and tourism industry is on the road to recovery. General Manager at Flight Centre, Bianca Mazur, joins Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to discuss their newly launched "Homegrown Holidays" domestic travel collection.

Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Time to travel

Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

Local Politics

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

Business Politics Entertainment

2 Protea players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of cultural camp

20 August 2020 9:08 AM

Russian opposition leader & Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalised for 'poisoning'

20 August 2020 8:40 AM

WC Health Dept: Hospitals geared up to deal with expected surge in trauma cases

20 August 2020 8:39 AM

